Nebraska lawmakers pass a series of tax cuts, including one on Social Security

LINCOLN — State lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to a series of tax cuts and business incentives, including a long-sought break intended to phase out state taxes on Social Security checks over 10 years.
The 41-0 vote on the Social Security bill sends it to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has indicated he will sign the measure into law.
State lawmakers, with only one week left in the 2021 session, also OK'd bills granting tax exemptions for residential water bills, providing incentives for urban redevelopment and directing some tax revenue to construction of multifield sports complexes to capitalize on youth sports tourism.
Another measure passed will have the state take over management of the troubled Omaha Public Schools pension program. The fund's $1 billion shortfall, however, will remain the responsibility of OPS.
Legislative Bill 64, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, could, after 10 years, provide about a $1,000 yearly tax break on the average Social Security benefit in Nebraska, which is about $18,400 a year.
Lindstrom, who has indicated interest in running for governor in 2022, said the bill will provide "meaningful" tax relief to about 300,000 Nebraskans.
"This is one major step towards comprehensive tax reform," Lindstrom said.
The Legislature's Revenue Committee has said it will pursue major structural changes in the state's tax system during the 2022 session.
Some concerns were voiced about LB 64's fiscal impact, estimated to be $168 million after 10 years. That represents about 6.7% of the total individual income taxes collected by the state last year. But senators earlier adopted an amendment to address those concerns — concerns that had blocked passage of similar bills in the past.
The amendment requires a review of LB 64's affordability after five years. State lawmakers would then need to authorize the remaining five years of the phaseout.
Lindstrom and other supporters portrayed the Social Security tax bill as making Nebraska more competitive with neighboring states, which either don't tax Social Security income or have lower tax rates. Thirty-seven states, as well as the District of Columbia, impose no taxes on the federal retirement income program.
Some lawmakers argued that taxing Social Security gave retirees one more reason to move out of state, though others said that people move for other reasons, such as better weather or to be closer to family members.
Under LB 64, taxpayers will get a 5% tax break on their Social Security checks for the 2021 tax year, rising to 50% after five years. The tax break would increase to 100% by the 2030 tax year if lawmakers voted to continue the phaseout.
The final approval of a parade of bills on Thursday was slowed, at times, by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. She used delay tactics against bills sponsored by senators who helped Tuesday night to kill her top priority, a bill designed to expand services to an additional 850 families with developmentally disabled children.
Among the bills given final-round approval on Thursday:
Casino gambling. LB 561 creates the regulation and oversight needed for Nebraska’s new, voter-approved racetrack casinos. The bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, sets limits on sports wagering at the casinos, but bans betting on home games of Nebraska universities, such as Nebraska and Creighton.
Police training. LB 51, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, requires additional training of law enforcement officers, including instruction on deescalation, implicit bias and communicating with a person in crisis. The measure was introduced in response to public hearings last summer after protests in Omaha and Lincoln sparked by the police custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Expanding rural broadband. LB 388, introduced by Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen on behalf of Gov. Ricketts, earmarks $40 million in state tax funds over two years to expand high-speed internet, focusing on areas without broadband or with the slowest speeds.
OPS retirement. The State Public Employees Retirement Board would take over management of the OPS pension program under LB 147, introduced by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward. The measure passed 38-3, which would be enough to overcome a potential gubernatorial veto, if no senators changed their votes.
Sports complexes. Introduced by Lindstrom, LB 39 utilizes the "turnback tax" mechanism used to help finance sports arenas in Omaha, Lincoln and Ralston, to aid the development of multifield or multicourt sports complexes, as well as so-called "creative" arts districts in midsize cities. A portion of the sales taxes generated by hotels and other businesses near a complex would help fund the complexes, which are being eyed at Omaha's Tranquility Park, in La Vista and near Valley.
Beatrice 6 settlement. Under LB 103, the state will contribute $4 million toward paying off a $28 million court judgment against Gage County for the wrongful conviction of six people for the rape and murder of a Beatrice woman in 1985. DNA evidence later cleared the six of involvement.
Cryptocurrency. Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood introduced LB 649, which would allow bitcoin banks and other institutions handling digital currencies in the state. Flood said the bill will bring more high-tech jobs to Nebraska.
Food assistance. More Nebraskans could qualify for federal food assistance under LB 108, introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha and passed 33-11. The measure would raise income limits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to 165% of the federal poverty level, up from 130% now, for two years.
Nonprofit projects. The state would provide up to $15 million in grants to help nonprofits complete capital construction projects interrupted by the pandemic under LB 566, introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell. Groups involved with the arts, culture and humanities and nonprofits operating sports complexes could qualify.
Water bills. Sales taxes would no longer be charged on residential water bills, under LB 26, introduced by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne. It provides about $8 million a year in tax breaks.
Urban redevelopment. LB 544, introduced by Wayne, would grant up to $8 million in state tax incentives to businesses that invested as little as $50,000 in areas of high unemployment and poverty in Omaha and Lincoln.
Sales tax breaks. Enzymes and yeasts used by ethanol plants, equipment (like fans) for livestock barns and specialized agricultural equipment, such as trailers used to haul combine heads, would be sales tax exempt under LB 595, providing about $12 million in tax breaks.
Drinks to go. Some pandemic-era changes in liquor laws would become permanent under LB 274, introduced by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney. The bill would allow bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and cocktails to-go. Retailers could sell alcohol to people in vehicles such as through curbside service.
