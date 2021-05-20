Nebraska lawmakers pass a series of tax cuts, including one on Social Security

Some lawmakers argued that taxing Social Security gave retirees one more reason to move out of state, though others said that people move for other reasons, such as better weather or to be closer to family members.

Under LB 64, taxpayers will get a 5% tax break on their Social Security checks for the 2021 tax year, rising to 50% after five years. The tax break would increase to 100% by the 2030 tax year if lawmakers voted to continue the phaseout.

The final approval of a parade of bills on Thursday was slowed, at times, by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. She used delay tactics against bills sponsored by senators who helped Tuesday night to kill her top priority, a bill designed to expand services to an additional 850 families with developmentally disabled children.

Among the bills given final-round approval on Thursday:

Casino gambling. LB 561 creates the regulation and oversight needed for Nebraska’s new, voter-approved racetrack casinos. The bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, sets limits on sports wagering at the casinos, but bans betting on home games of Nebraska universities, such as Nebraska and Creighton.