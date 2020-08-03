Nebraska lawmakers pass several bills despite ongoing frustration over virus, racial issues

The Revenue Committee, which would have to advance the compromise, is expected to see a draft of the proposal on Tuesday. It abandons any changes in the state’s formula for distributing state aid to K-12 schools, and instead focuses on providing a tax credit on property taxes paid by farmers and homeowners.

Conservative senators took turns questioning and criticizing a bill that was up for final approval that seeks to prohibit racial discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh introduced Legislative Bill 1060, which drew supportive testimony from several Black women who said they lost their jobs after employers asked them to alter their hair. One woman said her employer quit scheduling her for work after she declined a request to apply chemicals to take the natural curls out of her hair.