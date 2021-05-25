Nebraska lawmakers prioritize police training; decline to take up riot, police oversight bills

"We are going to professionalize the law enforcement officer and the agencies they work for," said State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the prime sponsor of Legislative Bill 51. He called it a "consequential" and "thoughtful" start toward preventing incidents like the police-custody death of Floyd.

But a bill that would set up police oversight committees staffed by citizens didn't make it to the starting line. Conversely, neither did a proposal to stiffen penalties and fines for participating in a riot, disrupting a meeting, defacing a police car or blocking a public roadway.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who is Black and represents North Omaha, said that while the new law is a good first step, more needs to be done to address decades of mistrust of law enforcement and "over policing" in his community.

"We're a situation away from things going bad," McKinney said. "I think people need to open their minds that there's a need for more accountability and transparency, and that this is not an attack on police."

"Right now," he said. "The City of Omaha isn't as committed as it should be. It's let's give more money to police, instead of addressing how to decrease the amount of violence, and how to decrease poverty and the lack of jobs."