Nebraska lawmakers propose bill to crack down on violent protests

"We are done," he then said, adding that the back-and-forth had become "unreasonable." The press conference ended and backers of the idea walked back into the State Capitol.

Brewer, a Republican who has a brother who is a sheriff in rural Sheridan County, said he began considering the protection act after seeing the burned and vandalized buildings in Lincoln following demonstrations in May sparked by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I never thought this would happen in Nebraska. It was pretty ugly," Brewer said. "We need to have a deterrent for riots."

The Nebraska measure would be similar to one proposed by Florida's governor. It would increase criminal penalties for obstruction of a roadway during a demonstration, for "mob violence" against law enforcement officers, and for causing property damage or physical injuries when six or more people assemble. There are also provisions to prevent the "defunding" of police agencies.

The new criminal penalties would be either Class III or IIIA felonies, punishable by up to four to three years, respectively, in prison.

"We defend the right of peaceful protest. But those that loot, that's not a First Amendment right," said Bacon, who backs similar, federal legislation.