Nebraska lawmakers propose bill to crack down on violent protests

LINCOLN — A press conference called Wednesday by advocates of cracking down on violent protests ended abruptly after opponents of the idea shouted out that it wasn't necessary and didn't protect peaceful demonstrators.
"Wait a second — you can protest. We don't have a problem with that," shouted back State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon.
That was after Brewer and nine fellow state senators joined U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb, in touting a proposed Law Enforcement Protection Act, which would enhance penalties for violent and destructive protests and show support for police.
But a majority of the crowd of 30 watching the press event appeared to oppose the idea. They peppered advocates with questions and said that looting property and assaulting law enforcement officers are already crimes. They said the proposal — which senators said hasn't been drafted yet — appeared to target peaceful protesters as well.
Maghie Miller-Jenkins of Lincoln added that she had been harassed by police during protests in Omaha and the capital city, but senators weren't considering protections for her. In addition, she said she didn't see any "people of color" backing the idea.
That incited Brewer, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, who said he grew up on an Indian reservation and deserved credit for that.
"We are done," he then said, adding that the back-and-forth had become "unreasonable." The press conference ended and backers of the idea walked back into the State Capitol.
Brewer, a Republican who has a brother who is a sheriff in rural Sheridan County, said he began considering the protection act after seeing the burned and vandalized buildings in Lincoln following demonstrations in May sparked by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"I never thought this would happen in Nebraska. It was pretty ugly," Brewer said. "We need to have a deterrent for riots."
The Nebraska measure would be similar to one proposed by Florida's governor. It would increase criminal penalties for obstruction of a roadway during a demonstration, for "mob violence" against law enforcement officers, and for causing property damage or physical injuries when six or more people assemble. There are also provisions to prevent the "defunding" of police agencies.
The new criminal penalties would be either Class III or IIIA felonies, punishable by up to four to three years, respectively, in prison.
"We defend the right of peaceful protest. But those that loot, that's not a First Amendment right," said Bacon, who backs similar, federal legislation.
"Those people deserve to go to jail," he added.
Gretna Sen. Andrew LaGrone also spoke at the press conference. He, Bacon and Brewer — all Republicans — face tough reelection bids this fall.
Brewer, in a recent column to constituents, wrote about his interest in the Florida law enforcement protection bill proposed in September by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The senator said he brought on LaGrone, a lawyer, because of his legal expertise and included Bacon to ensure the Nebraska proposal does not conflict with federal law.
The proposed Nebraska law would "defund criminals, not police," according to a press release sent out by Brewer's legislative office. It calls for prohibiting someone convicted of participating in a violent assembly from receiving state benefits or being employed by the state or a local political subdivision.
It also would require a separate budget hearing and vote on any proposal to reduce the budget of a police agency by 10% or more.
"We're at a point now that law enforcement is struggling to do their job," Brewer said.
The act is supported by the Omaha Police Officers Association, the union that represents Omaha police. In a press release, Union President Anthony Conner said that rioters who target or strike police officers, even with projectiles, deserve a strict punishment.
But those in the crowd who objected pointed out that the act called for a felony for blocking a roadway even during an "unpermitted protest" or "disorderly assembly," not just at violent demonstrations. Objectors held signs saying "Say No to Fascism" and "Stop Attacking our First Amendment Rights."
One person called the press conference a "political stunt." Another asked if Martin Luther King Jr. would have been jailed under the proposal for his nonviolent, civil rights protests.
Photos: Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha
Protest moves downtown
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
Omaha Rally
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.