Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools among other bills

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday.

The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care and create new Czech Heritage license plates.

State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha offered Legislative Bill 127, which would end life without parole sentences for minors in Nebraska. She said Nebraska's neighbors all have moved away from the practice.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas do not allow a life sentence option for minors. Minnesota and Missouri have no juveniles currently serving life without parole sentences, according to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth.

LB 127 would not require that youths be given parole, but would allow them the chance to have a parole hearing, during which they could make a case for having turned their lives around.

Under the bill, juveniles convicted of a Class 1A felony could get a maximum sentence of up to 80 years and a minimum sentence of no more than 40 years. That would make them eligible to be considered for parole in 20 years. Current law provides for a maximum of life in prison and a minimum of at least 40 years.

"Sentencing youth to life without the possibility of parole is a closed door on the future, when we know how much young people are capable of change," said Anahí Salazar, policy coordinator at Voices for Children.

Nebraska lawmakers passed the current sentencing law in 2013, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred states from requiring life sentences for juveniles. Lawmakers at the time rejected efforts to set the minimum at 30 years, with some arguing that would not be enough for the seriousness of the crimes involved.

Among other bills introduced:

Daylight saving. LB 143, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would put Nebraska on daylight saving time all year, if the federal government allows the change and at least three neighboring states also make the move. The measure is similar to bills Briese introduced in past years. Last year's proposal cleared first-round debate but ran out of time.

Silence. Another Briese measure, LB 141, would require the Nebraska Department of Education to provide guidance to schools about providing for a moment of silence every day. The bill states that "students can benefit from an opportunity for a moment of quiet reflection." Having a moment of silence has been offered at times as an alternative to school prayer.

Hospital rates. Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams introduced LB 128 to appropriate the money needed for a 9.6% increase in Medicaid payment rates to hospitals in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and 7.7% the following year. Nebraska hospital officials have said higher rates are needed so hospitals can keep up with inflationary pressures. Dorn also introduced LB 129 to increase Medicaid rates for nursing homes.

Digital grooming. Sen. Mike McDonnell introduced a pair of bills aimed at online grooming, or behavior geared toward befriending a person and gaining their trust with the intent of sexually abusing or exploiting them. LB 106 would make digital grooming of a vulnerable adult a Class 3A felony. LB 107 would make digital grooming of a minor by an adult a Class 4 felony.

Automatic renewals. LB 132, introduced by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, would protect consumers from being charged for automatic delivery of goods or services without their consent. The bill requires businesses to provide specific notices about renewals, including information about the costs of continued service and about how to stop the service. Businesses that violate the bill could be liable for civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation.

Drug dealers. LB 137, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would enhance the penalties for people who sell or manufacture drugs if any of those drugs result in serious bodily injury or the death of another person. Under the bill, such cases would be punished at the next higher penalty classification.

Czech plates. LB 140, offered by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, would create Czech Heritage license plates. The proposed plates would cost $5 more than regular plates if they bear a letter-number combination. Message plates would cost $40 more.

