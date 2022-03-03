Nebraska lawmakers push Ricketts to seek additional federal rental aid

LINCOLN — Key lawmakers called Thursday for Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million worth of federal rent and utilities assistance money, saying they can confirm there is a need for the help in rural Nebraska.

All nine members of the Appropriations Committee, from the most liberal to the most conservative, signed a letter asking the governor to reconsider his decision not to seek the additional money. The deadline to apply is March 31.

"After spending over 125 hours in public hearings, we can confirm that there is a continuing need for this support in rural Nebraska and that the funds can be distributed effectively," the letter said.

Ricketts has previously said he would not apply for the additional assistance, citing a lack of need in the state and concerns about the potential for fraud. Nebraska is one of only two states to leave the money on the table, according to the state's budget director.

"We should not be using taxpayer money to pay people’s rent without a good reason," he said. "It’s irresponsible spending like this that has ushered in record inflation and surging national debt, and in this case, Nebraska has elected not to take part."

The Governor's Office did not respond late Thursday to a message seeking comment about the letter.

Nebraska received about $200 million from the first round of federal rental assistance funding, with $158.6 million going to the state, $22.2 million for Omaha, $13.5 million for Lincoln, $4.3 million for Douglas County and $1.4 million for Lancaster County.

The money has been used to help struggling renters get up to a year’s worth of back rent, plus three additional months. Money is sent directly to landlords and utility providers on renters’ behalf.

At public hearings in February, State Budget Director Lee Will said the experience with the first round of funding showed that the state portion was too much for the need. He said the state has used only $14.2 million in aid to rural renters and reallocated $84.7 million to the state's urban areas, leaving about $44 million unused.

But the Appropriations Committee pointed to data from 211, a helpline that people can use to find community services, as evidence of unmet need.

The data showed 134,992 calls seeking rental assistance and 52,108 for utility assistance in 2021. Outside of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties, the helpline saw a 23% increase in calls for help. In January alone, 211 reported a 10% surge in requests for rental help and a 531% increase over a normal month.

Committee members said they were concerned that the need would increase, especially for utility assistance, because of the war in Ukraine and "failed federal energy policies."

They also pointed out that the second round of funding could be used through September 2025, meaning that it would be available to help offset future economic troubles.

"If we apply, we have that option to help the citizens of Nebraska," said State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha. "Otherwise the door closes."

On Wednesday, the Appropriations Committee voted to advance McDonnell's Legislative Bill 1193, which would direct some of the federal rental assistance money for housing-related grants, such as to groups providing eviction prevention and eviction diversion programs, serving survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking or helping mediate disputes between landlords and tenants.

The Legislature is expected to debate a separate bill next week that would require the governor to apply for the $120 million in rental assistance. Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln has named the amended version of Legislative Bill 1073 as his priority.

