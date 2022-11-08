Nebraska lawmakers question $131 million fund built with unused public assistance money

LINCOLN — A state fund holding money intended to help Nebraska families in poverty has topped $131 million this year, despite past claims by state officials that they had plans to use the money.

Stephanie Beasley, director of Children and Family Services for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the money represents the accumulation of unused portions of Temporary Assistance to Needy Families federal block grants. The block grants provide public assistance to families and help pay for a number of programs.

Beasley revealed the Oct. 1 reserve total at a legislative hearing Friday, prompting frustration from a pair of Omaha-area lawmakers, who said the state has not done enough to make use of the money.

"We have people who are hurting in our communities across the state and we’re sitting on $130 million and that does not sit OK with me," said State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. "We are in a crisis."

She said HHS officials have told the committee several times before that they have a plan for using the reserve funds to help children and families. Yet every time they come back, the reserve fund has grown instead.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista, the committee chairman, expressed similar concerns. He said the issue has been ongoing despite the department's past promises and lawmakers' past questioning.

"We just see an opportunity here," he said. "We want to see those dollars well used and within the federal guidance. We have some opportunity to improve services and create some innovative services."

Beasley said the department launched a work group in March to "study how more funds can be distributed in accordance with federal and state guidelines." The group, which includes people who have received TANF assistance, is working to assess needs in Nebraska communities, evaluate current programs and recommend additional programs.

So far, she said, the group has identified family support coaching, emergency housing stability and kinship child care assistance as priorities. The work group is expected to make its initial report in a couple of months.

Beasley said the group is not looking at eligibility levels for families to get cash assistance, which she said is a legislative decision.

Diane Amdor, a staff attorney with Nebraska Appleseed, urged lawmakers to use the reserve funds to increase the amount of monthly cash assistance and raise eligibility levels.

She noted that fewer families are qualifying for help, even though the number of Nebraska families with children in poverty has not shrunk. Meanwhile, average benefit levels were not keeping up with the cost of living, even before the recent spikes in inflation.

"Enough is enough," she said. "People need direct assistance so they can afford basic necessities, not a spectrum of new programs and initiatives."

Concerns about the size and uses of the TANF reserve have been raised for a number of years. In 2014, then-State Auditor Mike Foley questioned the reserve, which was then at $55.8 million. He said it could have been used to reduce the use of state tax dollars for assistance.

A Legislative Fiscal Office report presented at the Friday hearing said Nebraska has had a reserve fund since the federal government started the TANF block grant program in 1996 as part of welfare reform.

The block grant program gave states flexibility in using the money as long as it went toward specified goals. Those include helping needy families so children can remain in their homes, promoting job preparation, work and marriage, preventing out-of-wedlock pregnancies and encouraging two-parent families.

Beasley said Nebraska uses 29% of its TANF funds for cash assistance and 16% for the Employment First program, which aims to help parents move from cash assistance to work. Block grant funds also help pay for child welfare programs, child care subsidies, emergency assistance for families, a fatherhood initiative and other programs.

According to the fiscal office report, the TANF reserve built up largely because block grant amounts were based on the number of families getting public assistance in 1994, when caseloads were at an all-time high. About 15,000 Nebraska families were getting cash assistance that year. As of August, there were 2,787 families getting cash assistance.

Beasley said Nebraska's low unemployment rates have reduced participation in the program. She said the number of families getting assistance this year is less than in 2021.