Nebraska lawmakers question why state prison leaders failed to comply with mandates

LINCOLN — Like a teacher lecturing a student for failing to turn in homework, Nebraska lawmakers Tuesday questioned why state corrections leaders have so often failed to produce reports, plans and other work products mandated by the Legislature.

A 2021 law gave the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services money to come up with a plan for a “halfway back house,” a structured environment for parole violators short of returning them to prison.

That same year, lawmakers mandated a comprehensive facilities study, and also required a study to determine whether inmates were being properly classified based on security and programming needs.

Back in 2015, lawmakers required the department to produce an electronic medical records tracking system, and also to comprehensively study the effectiveness of its rehabilitation programming for inmates.

To date, none of those things have been produced.

“The willingness to ignore what we have required in legislation is concerning,” said State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha during a hearing of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

He suggested the department intentionally failed to follow the directives. He and other senators cited those failures as among the reasons Nebraska continues to have the nation’s most overcrowded prison system.

“Quite frankly, not much has changed,” said Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln.

It fell to the department's interim director — who has been on the job for just days — to respond to senators’ questions. Scott Frakes, who led the department for seven years during the administration of Gov. Pete Ricketts, retired effective earlier this month.

Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine offered a variety of reasons for the failure to meet legislative mandates. The facilities study, for one, will be done by the end of this year, and the inmate classification study by March, she said.

But she also said there’s no doubt the department has made “meaningful change” in recent years, citing improvements in staffing and a recidivism rate that she said ranks in the best one-third in the country.

She also said the department will continue to explore best practices that can help offenders succeed upon release.

“I think we can continue to improve the quality of life in many respects for our population,” she said.

Lathrop said he called Tuesday’s hearing as a way to assess where Nebraska’s long-troubled correctional system stands as the state prepares to usher in a new administration. The system for years has suffered from severe inmate overcrowding and chronic shortages of staff.

There’s now an opportunity to reset relations between the Legislature and corrections department. By next year, there will be a new governor, a new corrections director and much turnover in the Legislature’s leadership.

In response to a question, Sabatka-Rine indicated she is interested in becoming the permanent corrections director. She is a 40-year department veteran, including 10 years as a warden at three facilities, and seven years serving within central administration.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln expressed frustration at the failure of the department to deliver the evaluation of inmate programming.

She said persistent overcrowding in the prisons has led to staffing shortages, which in turn has left too little staff to provide for prison programming, which then led to inmates being released unprepared to succeed, which then meant reoffending and more overcrowding.

“It’s a continuous, vicious cycle,” she said.

Sabatka-Rine said the 2015 programming study was launched and then lost steam due to some staff turnover. But she said the department “does all in its power” to get inmates the help they need.

She said sometimes inmates enter prison with sentences too short to allow them to complete programming, or at times they refuse to take it.

Some senators questioned why inmates don’t get clinical programming like alcohol and drug treatment until they are within three years of release. Sabatka-Rine said that’s based on best practices nationally, which have found treatment is most effective just before inmates re-enter society.

The Legislature this past session renewed its call for a programming study, passing another such law. Sabatka-Rine said the department is now engaged with the University of Nebraska at Omaha to launch the new study.

The lack of an electronic medical tracking system despite the 2015 mandate was raised last week as a possible factor in the death of a 40-year-old inmate. The inmate had been in custody for nearly 10 years before she received a Pap smear, a preventative screening that could have revealed her treatable cervical cancer.

Sabatka-Rine said the department initially sought to meet the medical records mandate by buying an “off-the-shelf” program.

It then found the program would not adequately integrate with the department’s other systems. The department then started to develop the program in-house, a process that is ongoing.

Lathrop said the comprehensive facilities needs study should have been completed this year, before the Legislature considered Ricketts’ proposal to build a $270 million, 1,500-bed prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary. In the end, senators decided to set aside the money for a new prison but declined to appropriate it.

“It needs to be done before we spend one nickel on new space,” Lathrop said.

While Ricketts had sold the new prison as a replacement for the penitentiary, Lathrop suggested the older facility will ultimately be repurposed for additional prisoner housing. Pressed by Lathrop on whether that was likely, Sabatka-Rine said it’s difficult to predict future capacity needs.

“I’m closing the door,” she said of the possibility. “I’m not locking the door.”

Lathrop said he still doesn’t understand what happened to the Legislature’s request for the halfway-back house. The idea behind the facility was to give parolees who commit technical violations a place to reset their lives short of having them returned to prison.

Lathrop said he thought the directive was clear in both the legislation and in a subsequent meeting he held with Frakes. Instead, the department recently produced a report to create 96 beds of transitional housing for paroled inmates.

“It’s not what we asked for,” Lathrop said. “And we could not have been clearer.”