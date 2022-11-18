Nebraska lawmakers recommend creating code of conduct following misconduct controversy

NEBRASKA CITY — Nebraska lawmakers suggested drafting a formal code of conduct for the Legislature following misconduct allegations made against a former state senator earlier this year.

State Sens. Mike Hilgers and Wendy DeBoer, both members of the state's Select Interim Ethics Committee, proposed this among other "tentative recommendations" during a Friday meeting of the Legislative Council.

The select committee was created in response to misconduct allegations made earlier this year against Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, prompting the lawmaker's resignation. Former legislative staffer Kristina Konecko alleged that Groene took inappropriate photos of her without her knowledge. Groene acknowledged taking photos and said it was a mistake, though he later said he "did nothing wrong, nothing illegal" and regretted resigning.

A code of conduct would lay out behavioral expectations of all who work within the Nebraska Legislature, including lawmakers, staffers and other workers, Hilgers said. During the select committee's review, he said they found that several other state legislatures had such codes in place already.

"We haven't had something written like that," Hilgers said.

The committee has not finalized the "mechanisms" in place for responding to violations of the code, Hilgers said. Since a code of conduct would constitute a rules change, the Legislature must vote to approve a final draft in the next session.

During the committee's review, Hilgers said they heard from several staffers and lawmakers who were made uncomfortable by what he described as "unintentionally inappropriate" actions. Though none of these rose to the extremes of Groene's misconduct, he said the incidents were more commonly a breach of personal space or inappropriate contact.

In response to this, Hilgers suggested the Legislature update its work training to cover "proper workplace behavior."

Other recommendations included the creation of a general counsel, which would hire a full-time attorney who would provide legal advice and serve in a human resources role, DeBoer said. They also suggested strengthening the Legislature's workplace harassment policy, drafting a set of social media guidelines and modifying their technology policy to, among other things, define who has access to staff emails.

"There's a lot to be proud of," Hilgers said. "But at the same time, we can always get better. We know we have to get better. We've heard we need to get better, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

One recommendation not mentioned Friday was creating a permanent ethics committee, which the select committee was tasked with considering when it was initially formed. Hilgers said a permanent committee is "not off the table," but they wanted to suggest a general counsel to ensure someone outside the legislative branch had a role in managing future disputes.