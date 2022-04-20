Nebraska lawmakers set to wrap up 'wow' session

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts offered final words to the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday, as lawmakers prepared to bid farewell to 13 colleagues and wrap up their 2022 session.

The governor, who is term limited and in his final year in office, praised lawmakers for all they had accomplished on behalf of the state of Nebraska.

"I have just one word for the session and this body," he said. "Wow! Wow, what fantastic work you have done in this short, 60-day session. Historic work, that will have generational impact."

Ricketts led off the list of legislative accomplishments with "the most significant tax relief bill in Nebraska history." The package of income tax rate cuts, Social Security tax exemption and expanded property tax relief is projected to be worth nearly $900 million when fully implemented.

Next, he pointed to investments in public safety, including expansion of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center and the State Patrol Crime Laboratory, policies to attract and keep law enforcement officers and $175 million set aside for building a potential new prison.

Ricketts cited two major water initiatives launched by the Legislature. One is the development of a 7-mile long lake along the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln has been touted as enhancing recreation and flood control. The other is building a $500 million canal-and-reservoir system in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska to ensure Nebraska can claim its full allotment of South Platte River water.

Finally, the governor hailed the passage of legislation spelling out how the state will use its $1.04 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery funds. He said a sizeable portion of the money will go toward revitalizing North and South Omaha and other high-poverty areas.

"Any one of these by themselves would be historic," Ricketts said. "But you have accomplished all four and many others."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402 Follow Martha Stoddard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today