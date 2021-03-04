Nebraska lawmakers spar over bill targeting 'dark money' in politics

She said independent groups like Trees of Liberty and the Alliance for Taxpayers are “hit-and-run groups” that suddenly show up in Nebraska and start distributing campaign ads that are often negative or half-truths without the public knowing who they are or who financially backs them.

Blood said LB 8 was not a partisan issue because both Republicans and Democrats use dark money hits to influence voters. Polling, she said, consistently shows that voters of both parties want to know “who is putting out that garbage.”

But two senators on the committee expressed skepticism about the bill.

Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said that entities could just form new “shell corporations” to hide their involvement. Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings questioned whether LB 8 would put any dent in negative and dirty campaigning and said he doubted that people would look up the information if it was made available.

The ACLU of Nebraska also opposed the bill, saying it would infringe on free speech rights by, among other things, allowing fines if a group didn’t report its expenditures within 48 hours, as required by the bill.