Nebraska lawmakers to debate proposed abortion method ban

Courts have ruled that such bans create an unconstitutional undue burden to accessing abortion care during the second trimester of pregnancy. Only two of the dozen states that have passed such bans have the laws in effect. Neither of the two has abortion providers that perform second-trimester abortions.

On Tuesday, Nebraska senators voted 30-8 to get LB 814 out of the Judiciary Committee, which had been deadlocked on the measure. That’s five more than was needed for the “pull” motion to succeed but short of the 33 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

“I still have some work to do,” Geist acknowledged, while noting: “It’s apparent that the majority of the body agrees with this bill.”

LB 814 would ban an abortion procedure used from week 13 through week 24 of a woman’s pregnancy in which clamps, forceps or similar instruments are used to remove pieces of a living fetus. The ban would not apply if suction is used to remove pieces of a fetus. It also would not apply if the fetus was dead before being removed.

Under the bill it would be a Class IV felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine, for a doctor to perform such an abortion. The bill also would allow a doctor to be sued for performing the procedure. The woman having such an abortion could not be charged.