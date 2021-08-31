Nebraska lawmakers told children at risk under state contract with Kansas-based nonprofit

"I am very concerned that our current system is unworkable and is actually harming our most vulnerable children," Haney said.

She testified at a hearing held jointly by the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee and a separate legislative committee charged with investigating the state's contract with St. Francis.

State Sen. John Arch of La Vista said the hearing, held in Omaha, was a chance for the public to comment about the quality of care provided by the contractor.

One foster parent said there would have been more foster parents speaking out if St. Francis case workers had not threatened to remove their foster children if they appeared. Carrin Meadows said she knew of at least five other parents who wanted to testify but were afraid. She said she was willing to speak out because her foster child already is slated to return to his mother.

Matt Stephens, a St. Francis vice president who attended the hearing, said he was unaware of any such threats and would look into the situation.