Nebraska lawmakers told children at risk under state contract with Kansas-based nonprofit

A child-abuse pediatrician warned Tuesday that vulnerable children and families have been falling through the cracks ever since Nebraska contracted with a Kansas-based nonprofit to manage Omaha-area child welfare cases.
Dr. Suzanne Haney, who runs the foster care program at Children's Hospital and Medical Center, told a panel of state lawmakers that she got page after page of examples when she asked her staff for input on the care provided by that contractor, St. Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas.
There was the kinship foster parent caring for four foster children along with her own two children and her aging parents. The family had to quarantine when the children were diagnosed with COVID and head lice. But the St. Francis case worker said he could not provide them groceries or prescriptions because he had already done his monthly visit with the family.
Or the foster parents who called the St. Francis case worker and the after-hours emergency line about a suicidal teenager on a Friday night. When they heard nothing, they turned to Children's for help. It wasn't until the next Tuesday that they got a return call from St. Francis.
Or the St. Francis case worker who told a child to stop taking psychotropic medications abruptly, without consulting a medical professional. The child wound up at the Children's foster care clinic with side effects. When Children's staff called St. Francis to report the issue, they were told the case worker had been promoted to supervisor.
"I am very concerned that our current system is unworkable and is actually harming our most vulnerable children," Haney said.
She testified at a hearing held jointly by the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee and a separate legislative committee charged with investigating the state's contract with St. Francis.
State Sen. John Arch of La Vista said the hearing, held in Omaha, was a chance for the public to comment about the quality of care provided by the contractor.
One foster parent said there would have been more foster parents speaking out if St. Francis case workers had not threatened to remove their foster children if they appeared. Carrin Meadows said she knew of at least five other parents who wanted to testify but were afraid. She said she was willing to speak out because her foster child already is slated to return to his mother.
Matt Stephens, a St. Francis vice president who attended the hearing, said he was unaware of any such threats and would look into the situation.
Arch said there are additional opportunities for people to share information with the investigative committee. The committee has distributed a survey of biological parents, foster parents, service providers and current and former St. Francis employees and has received 117 responses so far. People also can share information or comment by going to the Nebraska Legislature's website, searching for LR 29 and using the online comment feature.
Concerns have been raised about St. Francis since the organization won the Omaha-area job in July 2019 by offering to do it for 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that had held the contract previously. During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost.
The original contract was for $197 million over five years. In late January, however, St. Francis officials warned that their Nebraska operation would run out of money in two weeks unless Nebraska agreed to pay more.
State officials inked an emergency contract that boosted payments by 55% and erased the cost difference with PromiseShip. The new contract ends Feb. 28, 2023.
Despite the increased payments, St. Francis has yet to meet key requirements of its contract. It has never complied with the caseload limits set by Nebraska law, making it harder for workers to give children and families the attention needed. Heavy caseloads have been accompanied by increasing turnover rates.
Multiple testifiers on Tuesday said they have talked with case workers who are dealing with as many as 30 cases. They also told of children and families dealing with multiple case workers, as many as nine in one case.
The next public hearing as part of the Legislature's investigation into the contract with St. Francis will take place Oct. 8. Senators are expected to receive testimony from officials with St. Francis Ministries, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Administrative Services, which handles purchasing for the state.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH