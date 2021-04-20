Nebraska lawmakers vent about high property taxes; advance increased child-care aid

The senator, who heads the Legislature's tax policy-setting Revenue Committee, has pledged to work on major, structural changes in the state's tax system before the 2022 session. This year, meanwhile, there's been several proposals to chip away at the problem.

LB 2, introduced by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, was one of those. It would reduce the valuation of agriculture land from 75% of its actual value to 50% when it comes to the portion of the levy used for school bond issues.

Briese and other rural senators said it's unfair for people in rural towns to approve a school bond issue that requires farmers and ranchers — who pay the bulk of property taxes in rural school districts and who are in a voting minority — to pay most of the bill.

But urban senators pushed back on that idea, saying it was unfair to give farmers a break and not those who live in towns and cities. There was also opposition to another proposal that would automatically increase the state's property tax credit program, which is slated to rise to $313 million a year, by 3% a year.

Compounded every year, that would create "an explosion waiting to happen" in lean fiscal times, said Gering Sen. John Stinner, who heads the Appropriations Committee.