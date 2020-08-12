Nebraska lawmakers vote to affirm U.S. Supreme Court's LGBTQ discrimination ruling

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers voted Wednesday to back a U.S. Supreme Court decision banning job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The high court ruled on June 15 that firing someone for being gay or transgender violates federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination on the basis of sex. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed by President Trump, wrote the majority opinion.

Legislative Resolution 466, introduced by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and co-sponsored by 28 colleagues, put the Legislature on record as affirming the court's decision. The vote approving the resolution was 28-8, with seven senators abstaining.

Pansing Brooks said the resolution was intended to send a message to Nebraska employers, workers and youths that the state is committed to being a welcoming place for all, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other people and their families.

"It is what we must do as a kind and civil society," she said.

But Sens. Robert Clements of Elmwood and Dave Murman of Glenvil took issue with the court's decision. They disputed Gorsuch's conclusions and raised concerns that the ruling would impinge on religious freedom.