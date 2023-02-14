LINCOLN — U.S. Rep. Mike Flood came back to his old stomping grounds Tuesday to support efforts to end the use of telecommunications equipment designated as national security threats.

The Republican congressman joined Lincoln State Sens. Eliot Bostar, a Democrat, and Suzanne Geist, a Republican, in the State Capitol to urge passage of Legislative Bill 63.

The bill, introduced by Bostar, would prohibit telecom companies from getting state Universal Service Fund money if they use equipment made by Huawei or ZTE, two major Chinese technology firms, in their Nebraska networks.

The ban would take effect in 2025, enough time, he said, for the companies to replace the equipment. The bill also would ease the process of getting permits for the replacement. The ban would apply to money provided by the state to companies for maintaining their networks.

"This is common sense legislation that is necessary to protect the national security interest of our country," Bostar said during a legislative hearing on the bill.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have raised concerns that Huawei and ZTE equipment could be used for cyber espionage and have taken actions to restrict the companies. In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission designated the companies as national security threats. In November, the FCC adopted new rules banning the sale of some Huawei and ZTE equipment.

Flood said LB 63 would complement federal efforts to end the use of Huawei and ZTE equipment, especially in critical areas such as around military installations. He noted that Congress has a special select committee looking into potential threats posed by China.

"This is a bipartisan effort, this is a bipartisan issue," he said.

Geist, who chairs the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, which held a hearing on the legislation Tuesday, said the proposal would put Nebraska at the forefront of state efforts to target Huawei and ZTE. She said Nebraskans expect the Legislature to protect them.

But other committee members raised questions about the potential effects of the bill on rural communities served by companies that might be cut off from maintenance dollars. They also questioned what costs it might impose on smaller telecommunication companies.

Bostar said the only company he knows to be using Huawei equipment is Viaero Wireless, which has networks in western Nebraska. He said the FCC began a program two years ago to help reimburse companies for replacing Huawei equipment, although the program does not have enough money for the replacement requests filed so far.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill. Viaero did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

