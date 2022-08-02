Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November

LINCOLN — Nebraska legislative candidate Edward Dunn withdrew his candidacy for a seat representing District 44 in southwest Nebraska in early July, according to a Secretary of State official.

Dunn was seeking to replace State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venago, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. He came in a distant second in the May primary, trailing Teresa Ibach by a 13,108 to 4,110 margin.

Ibach will now be the only name listed on the November ballot for the District 44 seat.

In a Facebook post on Dunn's campaign page, he said he was pulling out because he could not "in good faith" continue asking for donations because of the current economic crisis. He said he hopes to continue being involved in public engagement moving forward.

"I am not going away, just hitting the pause button right now," Dunn said in the Facebook post.

The Nebraska Secretary of State's office confirmed that four other candidates have withdrawn since the primary. The deadline for a candidate to withdraw was Aug. 1.

The other candidates who dropped out:

Eric Schipporeit, for director of the Upper Loup Natural Resources District serving Subdivision 4

Dean Jochem, for director of the Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District, at large

Brenda Banks, for Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council, District 1

Ryan Cohagan, for Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council, District 1​