Nebraska legislative races keep breaking spending records, and there's no end in sight

Targeting by such groups helped sink three moderate Republican lawmakers in 2016. All three were attacked for votes that put them at odds with Gov. Pete Ricketts, and all three lost, despite outspending their opponents' campaigns.

Geis said candidates tell him that they have to "over-raise and overspend" in preparation for possible spending by such outside groups, in addition to countering spending by their opponents' campaigns.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said he expects such pressures to continue pushing up campaign costs. Hilgers spent $261,813 on his 2016 race, making him the top spender that year. He spent $375,656 on his reelection bid last year, which was the second-most for the election.

"In competitive races, and with the increase in outside group spending, it can take a lot of resources to get your message out and communicate with voters," said Hilgers, a Republican.

In addition, Bostar pointed to the growing polarization of society, which has made donors more motivated to see their ideology prevail in the State Legislature. He said that has translated into larger campaign donations and harder-fought, partisan-tinged races.