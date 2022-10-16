Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues

LINCOLN — Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall.

All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a filibuster.

Republican leaders responded by setting a goal of gaining one or more legislative seats next month, in hopes of prevailing on those and other issues next year.

“Overcoming the 33-vote threshold is crucial to the future of conservative values in Nebraska,” stated a recent tweet from the Douglas County Republican Party. “This November, we will change that.”

But it’s far from clear whether they can pick up a seat, let alone ensure they have 33 votes on filibuster-ending cloture motions, a pair of longtime legislative observers said.

“You may have 33 Republicans elected,” said Walt Radcliffe, a veteran lobbyist. “Are we going to have a 33-vote, iron-clad Republican majority to end filibusters? I don’t think so.”

Perre Neilan, a political consultant and strategist, said it would be “possible but difficult” for Republicans to net another seat. But he said that doesn’t mean they can get all party members to agree on an issue or be available for key votes.

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that candidates appear on the ballot without a party designation and lawmakers serve without regard to party membership. In addition, political parties are not part of the legislative structure.

However, some votes split along party lines, particularly when bills involve issues with clear partisan differences. Both major political parties work to elect their own members to the Legislature.

Of the 25 seats up for election this year, 18 are held now by registered Republicans and seven by registered Democrats. Sixteen of the total are unlikely to change, including three uncontested seats and seven in which both candidates are of the same party.

The remaining nine races are competitive. Each features a Republican facing a Democrat or, in one case, a nonpartisan candidate, and either candidate has a shot at winning. Eight are in the Omaha metro area; the ninth is in northeast Lincoln.

Neilan said Republicans are targeting three in particular. He predicted an onslaught of independent expenditures in the three districts.

In Omaha’s District 6, State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh emerged as the winner in a three-way primary. But GOP leaders see her as vulnerable because she garnered less than half of the votes in the primary.

Cavanaugh, a Democrat, is being challenged by Christian Mirch, an attorney and former chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party. The district is a toss-up politically, with virtually equal numbers of registered Democrats and Republicans.

In Lincoln’s District 26, Republican candidate Russ Barger claimed a surprising win in a four-way primary. His showing has Republicans cautiously optimistic despite the district’s long history of electing Democrats, including the incumbent, Sen. Matt Hansen. Term limits bar Hansen from running again.

Barger, an attorney, is squaring off with George Dungan, a Democrat and a Lancaster County public defender. Neilan said both candidates are campaigning hard. Democrats have the edge in registrations in the district.

In northwest Omaha’s District 10, Sen. Wendy DeBoer is one of two incumbent Democrats that the GOP said they were targeting. The college instructor is seeking reelection in a district that changed dramatically during redistricting and in which Republicans have a registration edge.

Still, DeBoer came out of the primary 6 percentage points ahead of Lou Ann Goding, a Republican and former Omaha Public Schools board member.

Republicans have a good chance to pick up south central Omaha’s District 12, which has been held for the last four years by Sen. Steve Lathrop, a Democrat. Lathrop opted not to run for reelection.

Merv Riepe, the Republican whom Lathrop defeated four years earlier, is running to reclaim the seat. Riepe, a retired hospital administrator, won a four-way primary. But he drew less than 50% of the vote, leaving an opening for Robin Richards, a business manager and Democrat.

But Democrats also have the potential to flip two seats.

In northwest Omaha’s District 18, Democrat and business owner Michael Young eked out a narrow win in a three-way primary. Christy Armendariz, a strategic sourcing specialist and Republican, claimed second place by a margin of only 20 votes.

The two will go head-to-head in November in a district that has been represented by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, a Republican who is term-limited. Although the district became more diverse and independent with redistricting, the largest number of voters are Republican.

In the Millard-area District 31, Sen. Kathleen Kauth is running for election after having been appointed in June. The seat became vacant in late April when Sen. Rich Pahls died halfway through his four-year term.

Kauth, a Republican business owner, is facing Tim Royers, a Democrat and teacher, who ran for the seat against Pahls in 2020. He has the benefit of his former campaign, but she has backing from Gov. Pete Ricketts and a GOP registration advantage.

Three other seats appear likely, but not assured, to stay in Republican hands.

In west Omaha’s District 4, Republican Brad von Gillern claimed a 5-point victory in the primary against Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, who is registered nonpartisan. Von Gillern is a director of business development at a construction firm. Maxwell-Ostdiek co-owns a financial and insurance services firm.

The district has been represented by Sen. Robert Hilkemann, a Republican who is term-limited. Nearly half of voters in the district are registered Republican.

In central Omaha’s District 20, Republican attorney Stu Dornan emerged as the winner in a three-way primary. John Fredrickson, a mental health professional and Democrat, took second place. The contest is shaping up to be one of the top-spending legislative races of the year.

The two are vying for a seat that has been held by Republican Sen. John McCollister, who is term-limited. Republicans have the edge in voter registrations, but the margin is not large.

In southwest Sarpy County’s District 36, Republican Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue led Democrat Angie Lauritsen of Gretna by 3 points in the primary. Lauritsen is a small-business owner.

Holdcroft is a military retiree and aerospace engineer who previously ran against Sen. Carol Blood for the Legislature. Redistricting put him in a new district, where Republican voters outnumber Democrats 2 to 1. The district, which before redistricting was located in central Nebraska, has been represented by Sen. Matt Williams, a Republican who is term-limited.

Neilan said the outcomes of those competitive races will be determined in part by who turns out to vote Nov. 8. Republicans dominated during the primaries, having been drawn to the polls by a hotly contested gubernatorial race.

This fall, there are fewer races to bring out voters. The gubernatorial campaign has been relatively low-key, and there is no presidential election or U.S. Senate seat at issue.

Two ballot measures, one to raise the minimum wage and another to require photographic identification for voting, could each draw some voters. However, Neilan said neither appears to be driving voter turnout the way that sponsors had hoped.

As for legislative contests, he said the outcomes will be determined by tried-and-true legislative campaign methods.

“These races are going to come down to who did the greatest and most targeted door-to-door campaign,” he said.