Nebraska legislative reports back decision to end privatized child welfare case management

The difference in cost was erased in late January when Nebraska signed a new, emergency contract with St. Francis. HHS officials signed the contract after Clark warned lawmakers that the nonprofit would run out of money to operate unless Nebraska agreed to pay more.

Clark has since acknowledged that the contract was underbid by former top agency officials. The St. Francis board terminated those officials after allegations of financial mismanagement came to light.

The 25-month, $147.3 million emergency contract was scheduled to expire on Feb. 28, 2023.

Concerns were raised about the contract since it was first signed. St. Francis has struggled to meet the requirements of the contract, including ongoing failure to get enough caseworkers to meet state caseload limits. A shortage of staff contributed to falling short on other performance measures.

But the consultant's report said the previous decade of privatization in the Omaha area had not shown advantages, compared to the rest of the state, in keeping children safe and succeeding in getting them back home or into adoptive families in a timely manner.