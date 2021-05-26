Nebraska legislators adopt standards to guide redistricting on party-line vote

Linehan said the change reflected public testimony at a legislative hearing last week, and would give the committee — comprised of five Republicans and four Democrats — more flexibility in redrawing voting districts due to shifts in the state's population from west to east.

But a trio of Democratic state senators objected to the amendment. They said that watering down the well-defined requirement of maintaining the core of a district, and using a less-well-defined standard of "preserving communities of interest," made it more likely that political games could be played.

"We could say that everyone in Omaha is in the same community of interest, and now we can scramble the districts in this (redistricting) process," said Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, a Democrat. Under that standard, South Omaha could lose a state senator, he said.