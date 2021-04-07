Nebraska legislators advance bill to require postcards when local tax hike proposed

She and other senators argued that postcards should not be required when taxes were rising simply because of inflation or growth in an area. They said that if the state felt the postcards were essential, then it should pay for them. Others called it a bad example of government overreach by taking away local control and disrespecting the decision-making of local elected officials.

"It's not lowering taxes, it's increasing the cost of doing business at our counties," said Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt.

But there was plenty of support for the idea, which was backed by several conservative and business groups, including Americans for Prosperity.

Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who heads the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said she was tired of "getting hoodwinked" by local officials who aren't being clear about whether they're raising taxes.

"They never say 'we're raising your taxes,'" Linehan said. Instead, she said, they say they "didn't raise the (tax) levy," which can still translate into a tax increase when property valuations have risen.