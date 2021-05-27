Nebraska Legislature adjourns 'historic' session that provided tax cuts, help for military families

LINCOLN — The State Legislature on Thursday adjourned its 2021 session that state leaders labeled "historic" due to the increased tax relief provided.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said that the $1.8 billion in property tax credits and other tax cuts provided by lawmakers over the next two years were "the most, the greatest, the biggest in a quarter century and probably in the history of Nebraska."
"This is fantastic work," said the Republican governor, in a closing speech to state senators.
The Legislature passed a bill that intends to phase out state income taxes on Social Security checks over 10 years, and enacted a law that will give military retirees a 100% exemption on their federal pensions.
In addition, taxpayers will see an increase in state credits offered to offset high property taxes, and will not have to pay sales taxes on residential water bills. Additional tax cuts were offered on inputs for ethanol plants and machinery used by farmers to cool livestock barns and haul combine heads.
Also passed in 2021 was a measure allocating $40 million over two years in state funds to expand broadband internet in rural areas, and a law to continue a pandemic-inspired policy that allows bars and restaurants to sell take-out cocktails.
Ricketts urged senators to keep working on one of his top priorities that failed to pass in 2021 — a bill limiting increases in property tax spending by schools and other local governments to 3% a year or less. The governor spoke a day after the Legislature overrode all three vetoes that he issued this session on unrelated bills.
It was a strange session in many ways due to COVID-19. At the start of the session in January, several senators wore facemasks during debate and committee hearings, and clear-plastic barriers were set up between their desks. A section of the balcony was set aside for isolating senators who had come in contact with someone who had become infected. At one point, the entire nine-member Appropriations Committee was in quarantine.
Speaker of the Legislature, State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, said that fears the session would have to be suspended — as it was in 2020 — never materialized, due to the attention to precautions.
COVID-19 did postpone one major task this year — the pandemic contributed to delays in completing the 2020 census and pushed back when states will receive population data needed to redraw voting districts. As a result, the State Legislature is expecting to convene a special session on redistricting in mid-September, so that voting districts will be ready for elections in 2022.
The scheduled, 90-day session of the Legislature was ended six days early, in part due to the need to convene a special session later in the year on redistricting.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh