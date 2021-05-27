Nebraska Legislature adjourns 'historic' session that provided tax cuts, help for military families

Also passed in 2021 was a measure allocating $40 million over two years in state funds to expand broadband internet in rural areas, and a law to continue a pandemic-inspired policy that allows bars and restaurants to sell take-out cocktails.

Ricketts urged senators to keep working on one of his top priorities that failed to pass in 2021 — a bill limiting increases in property tax spending by schools and other local governments to 3% a year or less. The governor spoke a day after the Legislature overrode all three vetoes that he issued this session on unrelated bills.