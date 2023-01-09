Nebraska Legislature adopts original committee lineups after two-day debate

LINCOLN — Roughly eight hours of debate over the course of two days led the Nebraska Legislature to adopt its original lineup of committee memberships with no changes.

Lawmakers approved a report laying out legislative committee memberships for the next two years in a 40-7 vote Monday afternoon. Democrats adamantly opposed the report, claiming Republicans “steamrolled” the process to get an advantage on some committees, though several Democrats ultimately voted in favor of the report.

The debate, which began on Friday, likely would have continued further into this week, as the Legislature was originally scheduled to adjourn around 11:30 a.m. Monday. When that time neared with multiple lawmakers still in line to speak, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch announced the debate would extend through the lunch hour in an effort to vote on the report that day. The vote did not happen until around 3 p.m.

Democrats extended debate by making motions to recommit the report back to the Committee on Committees. Though Republicans successfully made motions to cease debate after some discussion, each of those motions were met with new motions to recommit from Democrats.

Arch attempted to cut straight to a vote on the report in the early afternoon by making a motion to suspend some of the Legislature’s rules. This, however, led to more debate from Democrats alleging Arch’s motion was improper and an attempt to “stifle dissent.” Once Arch withdrew his motion, the Legislature immediately proceeded to the final vote on the report.

Committees are an essential part of the officially nonpartisan Legislature, as virtually every bill that gets approved each session must first get through a designated committee. Many bills that get introduced never get debated on the chamber floor because they don’t make it out of their committees.

Committee lineups are decided once every two years coinciding with the start of a new Legislature by the Committee on Committees, which is made up of three caucuses representing Nebraska’s three congressional districts. The whole body then votes on the committee memberships.

This time around, rather than following past precedent in deciding committee assignments, Democratic State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha claimed Republican leaders made the process a “bald-faced partisan exercise.” Hunt served in one of the caucuses, and she said when there was dissent among members, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn would call for a break and when they resumed Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, the committee chair, would threaten to force a vote.

Hunt and other Democrats alleged this led to several lawmakers getting kicked off committees where they had incumbency, or senior lawmakers not getting a seat on their preferred committee.

“When you have the numbers to just beat the process over the head with a club … then this is what happens,” Hunt said.

Unlike Friday’s debate, which was largely dominated by Democrats, Monday’s debate saw a fair share of Republicans testify in defense of the committee process.

“You can certainly — for the public theater or whatever you want to call it — you can continue to be upset, but we are doing what we were tasked to do,” Albrecht said.

Linehan said the Committee on Committees followed the “most important” procedure, which was designating committee seats in numerical order based on congressional districts in an effort to equally represent all parts of the state. For example, she said if a committee chair represented District 2, the next committee seat would go to a senator from District 3, then District 1 and so on.

Because of some changeups in the committee chairmanships, Linehan said this led to some of the changes Democrats were upset about, including Sen. Jen Day of Omaha losing a seat on the Education Committee, which she previously held.

Day pressed Linehan on this in a heated exchange, in which Linehan claimed Day’s seat was given to another lawmaker who had higher seniority. Linehan said although circumstances differ, “generally seniority rules.” Day disputed this claim, arguing that typically incumbency reigns supreme.

Hunt claimed that she developed a matrix within just a few hours that gave lawmakers their preferred committees and followed past precedent. She said Republicans could have handled the process fairly and still gotten their way in the end.

“You’ll probably win because you have the numbers, number one,” Hunt said. “But you’re definitely going to win because you’re willing to cheat and lie and corrupt procedure.”

From the start of the debate on Friday, Republicans made it clear that despite Democrats’ protests, the original report would likely still get adopted. Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said he didn’t think anything would change regardless of how long the debate lasted.

The sentiment continued into Monday’s debate. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard accused Democrats of “whining and crying” about not getting their preferred committees, and predicted early on that the Legislature would ultimately approve the original report.

Democrats refuted these claims, arguing the debate wasn’t about complaining about their preferences, but instead about establishing a fair and consistent process.

“This is the tone we’re setting for the entire session,” Hunt said.

