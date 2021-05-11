Nebraska Legislature advances bill phasing out taxes on Social Security

LINCOLN — Nebraska would phase out state taxes on Social Security checks over 10 years under a bill sent to final-round consideration on Tuesday.

Legislative Bill 64, when fully implemented, would provide about a $1,000 yearly tax break on the average Social Security benefit in Nebraska, which is about $18,400 a year.

The bill, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, was advanced from second-round debate on a 44-0 vote after lawmakers attached an amendment billed as a "safeguard" to ensure the state can afford the reduction in state tax revenue.

The fiscal impact of LB 64 is estimated at $168 million after 10 years, which represents about 6.7% of total state individual income taxes collected last year.

The significant financial impact has blocked past legislatures from enacting a Social Security tax break, and on Tuesday prompted concerns from some senators.

Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen said that reducing the state's traditionally high property taxes should be the state's top priority, but instead lawmakers are moving to eliminate taxes on Social Security and reduce corporate tax rates.

"We still haven't addressed adequately the property tax issue. We just keep talking about it," Friesen said.