Nebraska Legislature advances bill that seeks to boost farm-to-customer meat sales

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would make it easier for customers to stock up on T-bones and hamburger fresh from the farm.
State Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth said Legislative Bill 324 would make it easier for livestock producers to sell directly to customers and offer a free-market answer to the meat processing bottleneck that developed early in the pandemic.
"This is an opportunity bill, for small producers with a quality product," he said.
Under the bill, consumers could buy a share of an animal or a herd from a farmer or rancher. That would entitle the consumer to part of the meat once the animal is slaughtered. The measure is modeled after a Wyoming “animal share” law.
The ownership interest would allow the animal to be processed at a custom butcher shop, usually a small local business. It would be exempt from federal meat inspections required for meat sold at retail.
Brandt compared the idea to the common practice of buying a quarter or half of beef. With shares, however, customers could get smaller amounts of meat, so the price would be more affordable and finding enough freezer space would not be as daunting.
LB 324 also would set up a grant program to help small processing plants, with fewer than 25 employees, expand or improve their facilities. Brandt said the grants could be used for anything from additional freezers to worker training.
As advanced, the bill would create the program but not fund it. Brandt said 16 other states have set up similar programs using coronavirus relief dollars. He said U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., has expressed interest and said he would look for money to get it launched.
Allowing the sale of animal shares and helping independent processing plants both would have helped when the coronavirus hit last year. When large outbreaks in meatpacking plants forced them to shut down, consumers faced meat shortages at the same time that livestock producers had a glut of animals.
Demand on local processors shot up, to the point that Brandt said livestock producers are scheduling animals for processing before they are even born. And long-standing difficulties getting federal inspectors to those local processors meant the meat they produced could not go on the grocery shelves.
Under LB 324, people could get beef, pork or lamb through the animal share process. They would have to buy the shares before an animal is slaughtered. Customers would have to pick up the meat either from the livestock producer or the custom processor.
The meat would have a label alerting the customer about the lack of a federal inspection. It also would come with information about the standards used in raising the animal and in processing it.
