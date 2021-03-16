Nebraska Legislature advances bill that seeks to boost farm-to-customer meat sales

As advanced, the bill would create the program but not fund it. Brandt said 16 other states have set up similar programs using coronavirus relief dollars. He said U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., has expressed interest and said he would look for money to get it launched.

Allowing the sale of animal shares and helping independent processing plants both would have helped when the coronavirus hit last year. When large outbreaks in meatpacking plants forced them to shut down, consumers faced meat shortages at the same time that livestock producers had a glut of animals.

Demand on local processors shot up, to the point that Brandt said livestock producers are scheduling animals for processing before they are even born. And long-standing difficulties getting federal inspectors to those local processors meant the meat they produced could not go on the grocery shelves.

Under LB 324, people could get beef, pork or lamb through the animal share process. They would have to buy the shares before an animal is slaughtered. Customers would have to pick up the meat either from the livestock producer or the custom processor.