Nebraska Legislature advances bills phasing out Social Security taxes, cutting corporate income taxes

LINCOLN — Nebraska would phase out state taxes on Social Security checks over 10 years and slightly lower its top corporate income tax rate under bills sent to final-round consideration on Tuesday.
The Social Security measure, when fully implemented, would provide about a $1,000 yearly tax break on the average Social Security benefit in Nebraska, which is about $18,400 a year.
The corporate income tax cut was pared back, as opponents claimed that reducing property taxes or taxes for individuals were higher priorities. Under a compromise, the top rate, paid on income over $100,000, will drop from 7.81% to 7.25% after two years.
All told, three, multi-subject tax relief bills will provide $50 million in tax cuts after two years. The fiscal impact of exempting taxes on Social Security, via Legislative Bill 64, would eventually grow to an estimated $168 million after 10 years, which represents about 6.7% of the total individual income taxes collected by the state last year.
"We made progress today, but there is much left to be done," said Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who helped craft the tax proposals as head of the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
Linehan said that the changes will make Nebraska more competitive with neighboring states tax-wise, and that retirees will have one less reason to move out of the state. She pledged that lawmakers will propose comprehensive changes to state tax policies next year, including more reductions in the state's high property taxes.
"We have to look at it holistically," Linehan said.
The significant financial impact from eliminating taxes on Social Security income has blocked previous attempts to phase out the tax, but rosy tax revenue forecasts have put state senators in a mood this year to cut taxes and address some long-neglected spending priorities.
The Social Security tax break, which was introduced by Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom, advanced from second-round debate on a 44-0 vote, but only after it was amended to include a "safeguard."
Gering Sen. John Stinner, who heads the legislative committee that draws up the state budget every two years, proposed the "safeguard" amendment. It will require the Legislature, after five years, to revisit the Social Security tax break to ensure that the state can handle the fiscal impact. Conceivably, lawmakers could put a hold on a total phase-out of taxes on such retirement income if the state was facing hard economic times.
Taxpayers will get a 5% tax break on their Social Security checks in the 2021 tax year. Then the tax break would rise to 20%, 30%, 40% and 50% in subsequent years before undergoing a legislative review. The "intent" of LB 64 is that the review would result in increasing the tax break to 100% after 10 years, but there is no guarantee of that.
Some senators expressed worries about the high price tag for eliminating taxes on Social Security, and if that would leave the state unable to fund other priorities, like higher education and state aid to K-12 schools.
"We're going to deplete out revenue stream to such an extent that in future years we're going to suffer," said Omaha Sen. John McCollister.
Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen said that reducing the state's traditionally high property taxes should be the state's top priority, not eliminating taxes on Social Security and reducing corporate tax rates.
"We still haven't addressed adequately the property tax issue. We just keep talking about it," Friesen said.
But the "safeguard" amendment seemed to melt away the opposition, leading to the advancement of LB 64.
Lindstrom, who has introduced bills to reduce taxes on Social Security throughout his six years in the Legislature, has billed LB 64 as a way for Nebraska to remain competitive with adjacent states that either don't tax Social Security or have lower taxes. Other senators said it could help retain retirees, who would continue to contribute to the state's economy, and that it was unfair to tax someone's contributions to Social Security.
But a Lincoln-based think tank, the Open Sky Policy Institute, expressed doubts in a press release about whether reducing taxes on Social Security would convince seniors not to move away, and that the tax break will primarily benefit the wealthy.
Open Sky said retirees move away for other reasons than taxes, such as to be closer to family members and for better weather.
The Revenue Committee, in LB 432, had originally proposed to cut the top corporate income tax rate from 7.81% to 6.84%. That, Linehan said, was only fair because it was the same rate paid by smaller companies and limited liability firms.
But Omaha Sen. John Cavanagh argued against the reduction, saying there were better ways to expend the money — totaling more than $100 million after four years — that would benefit corporations.
Cavanaugh said that a better trained workforce, and better roads to haul corporate goods, would benefit more people and more companies than a cut in corporate taxes. Friesen also opposed the reduction, saying 83% of the benefit would go to companies headquartered outside the state.
In the end, Linehan and supporters cut a compromise with Cavanaugh and opponents, cutting the proposed corporate tax rate reduction in half.
A third bill advanced Tuesday, LB 595, granted about $12 million in sales tax exemptions. One would exempt inputs, such as yeasts and enzymes, used in ethanol production. Another would extend exemptions to climate-control items used in livestock confinement barns, such as fans and curtains, and to some additional agriculture equipment, such as trailers used to transport combine heads and seeds.
