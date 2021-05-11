Nebraska Legislature advances bills phasing out Social Security taxes, cutting corporate income taxes

"We have to look at it holistically," Linehan said.

The significant financial impact from eliminating taxes on Social Security income has blocked previous attempts to phase out the tax, but rosy tax revenue forecasts have put state senators in a mood this year to cut taxes and address some long-neglected spending priorities.

The Social Security tax break, which was introduced by Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom, advanced from second-round debate on a 44-0 vote, but only after it was amended to include a "safeguard."

Gering Sen. John Stinner, who heads the legislative committee that draws up the state budget every two years, proposed the "safeguard" amendment. It will require the Legislature, after five years, to revisit the Social Security tax break to ensure that the state can handle the fiscal impact. Conceivably, lawmakers could put a hold on a total phase-out of taxes on such retirement income if the state was facing hard economic times.

Taxpayers will get a 5% tax break on their Social Security checks in the 2021 tax year. Then the tax break would rise to 20%, 30%, 40% and 50% in subsequent years before undergoing a legislative review. The "intent" of LB 64 is that the review would result in increasing the tax break to 100% after 10 years, but there is no guarantee of that.