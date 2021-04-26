Nebraska Legislature advances tax break on Social Security income

But Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk offered a less expensive alternative to LB 64 — ironically, one that Lindstrom has introduced in past years — that drew a lot of vocal support.

That amendment would limit the tax break on Social Security to only those couples with less than $95,000 in annual adjusted gross income ($80,000 for an individual). Under Flood’s amendment, only those couples with less than $75,000 a year in income would get a 100% exemption, and only after five years.

Those with incomes between $75,000 and $95,000 would get a partial tax exemption on their Social Security income, ranging from a 20% to 80% tax break.

The fiscal impact of the proposal, which was introduced this year as LB 237, was much less than LB 64, rising to $36 million after five years. Flood’s amendment would expand a current tax break on Social Security, which exempts all taxes for those with incomes of less than $43,000 for an individual and $58,000 for a couple filing jointly.

The Legislature’s top budget watcher, Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who heads the Appropriations Committee, praised the talk of a compromise on LB 64 as much-needed fiscal “reshaping” when the Legislature has only $143 million left to spend on bills or devote to tax breaks.