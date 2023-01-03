Nebraska Legislature breaking records for diversity but key issues are nothing new

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers will break new ground from the moment the gavel sounds Wednesday to start the 2023 session.

Instead of the nearly all-White, nearly all-male Legislatures of decades past, the new group of 49 will include a record 18 women. It also includes two Black, two Latino, one Asian-American and two openly LGBTQ senators, making it the most diverse Legislature in state history.

The officially nonpartisan body will have 32 members who are registered Republicans and 17 registered Democrats. There will be 23 senators from predominantly rural districts, 26 from urban ones and at least 16 age 50 or younger.

State Sen.-elect John Fredrickson of Omaha called the group's diversity "fantastic."

"I think when government represents the diversity of Nebraskans, it serves our state really well. I think this is a huge strength of the Legislature," he said, while noting, "We have to understand we’re all Nebraskans."

Like Fredrickson, 14 senators are heading into their first legislative session. But the newness of the legislative makeup contrasts with the long-standing nature of the issues that senators are expected to confront this year.

Money issues, including cutting taxes, addressing the effects of inflation on state spending and revamping the state school aid formula, look to be front and center, as they are every year. Lawmakers start the year with state coffers flush with tax revenues but some uncertainty about the economic future.

Controversies carried over from past years include allowing people to carry concealed weapons without permits, restricting or banning abortion and reforming the criminal justice system to address the state's overcrowded prison system. Filibusters blocked all three last year.

Voters decided one issue from last year by approving a constitutional amendment mandating that people show photo identification before voting. But lawmakers now must decide how to implement the amendment.

Among the new senators, several gave taxes as their chief concern. Sen.-elect Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue is one of those. He said he wants to eliminate the inheritance tax, continue cutting income taxes and find some way to reduce property taxes.

"We need to turn that (full state coffers) into tax relief for the people of Nebraska," he said.

Sen.-elect Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, who is returning to the Legislature after being termed out once, has different tax goals on her list. She said she wants to push tax equity for middle-class Nebraskans, including a child tax credit.

Other new lawmakers will be watching for legislation affecting state aid to schools. Sen.-elect Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn said he is looking especially to see what Gov.-elect Jim Pillen puts forth. Pillen has said he wants to revamp the whole aid formula.

Some mentioned the expansion of broadband as a key focus, including Sen.-elect Jana Hughes of Seward, who said she's among the Nebraskans who don't have good Internet.

Health issues rank near the top for others. Fredrickson said he will look to expand access to mental health care, while Sen.-elect Jane Raybould of Lincoln said she wants to increase state reimbursement for health care providers, especially those in shortage areas of central and western Nebraska.

"I look on it as economic investment in communities," she said.

Not all new senators plan to introduce their own bills this year. The first task for most of them has been figuring out the process, getting to know fellow lawmakers and meeting with statewide and local groups to learn more about their concerns and interests.

Sen.-elect Barry DeKay of Niobrara spoke for many when he said he's excited to get going on the session.

"The campaigning was long and hard work; now the real work starts," he said. "We’ve all got to find a way to come together for the benefit of the state of Nebraska."

