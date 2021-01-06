 Skip to main content
Nebraska Legislature by the numbers: 2021 session begins
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature opens its 2021 session on Wednesday, with balancing the budget, deciding whether to build a $230 million prison, and wrangling with a pandemic topping the agenda.

Here are some numbers to remember as the session begins:

107: This is the first session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature. Each Legislature meets for two-year sessions.

90: The number of legislative days in the 2021 session, which will be followed by a 60-day session in 2022. Bills introduced in the first session can be carried over to the second.

49: The number of senators in the one-house Legislature

33: The number of votes needed to halt a filibuster, or extended debate, so a vote can be taken on advancing or rejecting a bill. Filibustering is a tactic used to fight legislation.

25: The number of “yes” votes by state senators needed to advance or pass a bill, with a few exceptions

14: The number of standing committees of the Legislature. Panels of lawmakers take testimony on specific topics including revenue, appropriations, transportation and education, then decide which bills should be advanced to the full Legislature for debate.

10: The number of days during which new bills are introduced, at the start of the session.

3: The rounds of debate required to pass a bill into law.

0: The number of other states that use a one-house Legislature.

