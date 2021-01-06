Nebraska Legislature by the numbers: 2021 session begins

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature opens its 2021 session on Wednesday, with balancing the budget, deciding whether to build a $230 million prison, and wrangling with a pandemic topping the agenda.

Here are some numbers to remember as the session begins:

107: This is the first session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature. Each Legislature meets for two-year sessions.

90: The number of legislative days in the 2021 session, which will be followed by a 60-day session in 2022. Bills introduced in the first session can be carried over to the second.

49: The number of senators in the one-house Legislature

33: The number of votes needed to halt a filibuster, or extended debate, so a vote can be taken on advancing or rejecting a bill. Filibustering is a tactic used to fight legislation.

25: The number of “yes” votes by state senators needed to advance or pass a bill, with a few exceptions