Nebraska Legislature closes unprecedented session with emotional debate and big votes

LINCOLN — State legislators closed out a unique, coronavirus-interrupted session Thursday by passing a modest property tax relief bill and barely mustering the votes to adopt a ban on an abortion method.
Unlike most past sessions, there wasn't a "soft landing" on the final day. Senators, including one fighting back tears, launched into an emotional debate that pitted personal liberties against the science of wearing face masks to fend off COVID-19.
It was somehow fitting — the final 17 days of the session were marked by angry exchanges and lectures to behave, at a tenor and volume not usually seen at the State Capitol. The session shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak and resumed in late July with new safety practices and precautions.
But Gov. Pete Ricketts still made the traditional end-of-session appearance to thank senators for their work. This year, he highlighted the property tax bill, money for flood relief, a veterans tax cut, creation of a new career scholarship program and passage of the abortion method ban.
"You’ve accomplished much in these unprecedented — that word’s been used a lot — and difficult times," he said.
Thursday marked the final day on the legislative floor for State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, whose fiery speeches about racism and legendary procedural blockades of bills he hated often fomented frustration, discomfort and grumbling.
Chambers, who is term-limited for a second time after spending 46 years in the Legislature, got in a couple of final verbal punches, calling some senators who are anti-mask "dumbbells" and saying the phrase "and liberty for all" will never apply to Blacks.
And, one last time, the registered-nonpartisan senator called "Repel-icans" (Republicans) "hypocrites."
On the north steps of the Capitol, about 100 people gathered for a surprise farewell rally for Chambers. Participants held signs that said "Fight for Justice" on one side and "Thank You, Senator Chambers" on the other.
Other departing senators took the opportunity to say their farewells in the legislative chamber, including Sens. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, Sue Crawford of Bellevue, Sara Howard of Omaha, Rick Kolowski of Omaha and Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk.
Senators gave final approval to a so-called "grand compromise" on property tax relief and the state's economic development incentives, as well as an abortion bill that detractors said would be immediately challenged as unconstitutional.
It took a last-minute save to pass the abortion measure, Legislative Bill 814.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who had been absent since Tuesday, appeared in the nick of time to provide the necessary 33rd vote to shut down a filibuster and pass LB 814. It reaffirmed, backers said, Nebraska's place as a "national leader in the cause for life."
“This is a landmark victory for the pro-life movement,” said Karen Bowling of the Nebraska Family Alliance.
The compromise on the property tax relief bill was pulled together by a "super seven" group of veteran senators convened by Scheer. But he said it took "the fabulous forties" to pass the bill — referring to the 41 senators who voted for the package.
In the final days of the session, amid the pandemic, senators were stationed behind clear plastic barriers and had their temperatures checked before entering the legislative chambers. The Rotunda, usually filled with noisy lobbyists, was empty. Three senators who came into contact with people who had tested positive for COVID-19 had to briefly separate themselves from colleagues by sitting in the balcony.
And, on the last day, the debate over whether people should wear masks found its way to the floor.
A round of condemnations followed statements by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard that wearing masks causes disease, isn't effective in stopping the coronavirus and that mandates infringe on personal liberty. Hydroxychloroquine — a treatment that some trials have shown is ineffective or dangerous — has worked to prevent infections in India, Erdman added.
The statements, said Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha — whose father died of COVID-19 — were "reckless."
"If you think this (virus) is a joke, please come and talk to me," he said.
Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who spent several weeks in the hospital battling the virus, fought off tears as he said his infection left him so weak that he couldn't roll over in bed.
"For someone to come in and say that wearing a mask is somehow a communist plot is irresponsible," he said. "I can't describe it in any other way."
