Nebraska Legislature closes unprecedented session with emotional debate and big votes

Chambers, who is term-limited for a second time after spending 46 years in the Legislature, got in a couple of final verbal punches, calling some senators who are anti-mask "dumbbells" and saying the phrase "and liberty for all" will never apply to Blacks.

And, one last time, the registered-nonpartisan senator called "Repel-icans" (Republicans) "hypocrites."

On the north steps of the Capitol, about 100 people gathered for a surprise farewell rally for Chambers. Participants held signs that said "Fight for Justice" on one side and "Thank You, Senator Chambers" on the other.

Other departing senators took the opportunity to say their farewells in the legislative chamber, including Sens. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, Sue Crawford of Bellevue, Sara Howard of Omaha, Rick Kolowski of Omaha and Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk.

Senators gave final approval to a so-called "grand compromise" on property tax relief and the state's economic development incentives, as well as an abortion bill that detractors said would be immediately challenged as unconstitutional.

It took a last-minute save to pass the abortion measure, Legislative Bill 814.