Nebraska Legislature extends debate on committee lineups amid accusations of 'hyperpartisan politics'

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature on Friday spent the majority of the 90 minutes that made up the third day of the session debating the proposed lineup of legislative committee memberships, and failed to reach a consensus by the end.

Multiple Democrats spoke out against the current proposal, which would give Republicans the majority on most committees and Democrats the majority on just one. The debate will continue when lawmakers reconvene on Monday. Speaker of the Legislature John Arch made the motion to adjourn at 11:30 a.m. with seven state senators still waiting to speak.

The whole body votes on the committee memberships.

The officially nonpartisan Legislature is currently made up of 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats. A group of lawmakers making up the Legislature's Committee on Committees submitted a preliminary report laying out the lineup of committee memberships, which drew immediate criticism from Democrats.

Committees are an essential part of the Legislature. Virtually every bill that gets approved each session must first get through a designated committee. Many bills that get introduced never get debated on the chamber floor because they don't make it out of their committees.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, a Democrat, argued that the partisan biases under the proposed lineup will reduce the Legislature's efficiency. Debates that would normally happen in committee executive sessions will now happen in the chamber, she said.

Some Democrats alleged they were kicked off committees where they had incumbency or were not granted a seat on their preferred committee despite having seniority, in favor of giving Republicans more power. Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, a Democrat, said the Committee on Committees favored a "radical political agenda" over fairness.

"This is hyperpartisan politics at its absolute worst," Cavanaugh said.

Hints of discord among lawmakers came up during the election of committee chairs on the first day of the session, when there were few contested elections. In one of them, incumbent chair Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont was ousted by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil for the Education Committee chairmanship. Though the votes were cast by secret ballot, Murman, a Republican farmer, received 32 votes, and Walz, a Democrat and former educator, received 17, indicating the votes likely were split down party lines.

While the Committee on Committees was debating the makeup of committees, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said lawmakers were not following the traditional precedent of favoring incumbency, seniority and lawmakers' preferences.

"It was all about partisan selfishness and favors for friends," Hunt, a Democrat, said in a tweet Wednesday.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, one of the few Republicans to speak in Friday's debate, argued that committee lineups aren't always based on the three factors Hunt listed, and that members of both parties often make deals to favor their agendas.

Conrad said Friday that the committee failed to follow proper protocol, including sometimes meeting without all members present. She said some members engaged in "bullying" and "threats."

Republican Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, chair of the Committee on Committees, previously claimed that some of the lawmakers who were upset about their committee designation did not submit their preference sheets on time. Under pressure from Cavanaugh, Albrecht said Friday that while some lawmakers submitted their preferences the day before the deadline, all sheets were submitted on time.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha made a motion to send the proposed lineup back to the committee in an effort to get new Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha a seat on the Judiciary Committee, of which Wayne is the chair. Wayne said Fredrickson's perspective as a mental health professional is essential on the Judiciary Committee, which will soon be debating proposals on a new prison and criminal justice reform. Both Wayne and Fredrickson are Democrats.

Wayne quickly withdrew his motion, however, saying he didn't have the necessary support. Immediately after that, Cavanaugh moved to send back the proposed lineup. That motion has yet to be voted on.

It's unclear how long the debate will last. Moser argued against Cavanaugh's motion, urging lawmakers to approve the lineup of committee memberships and move on. He said that if the proposed lineup is sent back, new membership disputes would probably emerge.

"We can talk about this however long they want, but I don't think it's going to change anything," Moser said.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session