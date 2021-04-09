Nebraska Legislature gives first-round approval to $15 million to plan for new prison

Stinner said the results of the study will feed into a $350,000 update of the state master plan for corrections, which is included in the compromise.

The amendment also takes steps to address prison overcrowding, which Stinner called "a stain on the soul of the state of Nebraska." The state has the second-most overcrowded prison system in the country, with facilities currently holding about 1,800 more inmates than the system’s design capacity of 3,535.

The amendment would put $18 million toward adding three units to the reception and treatment center in Lincoln for mentally ill, geriatric and other special-needs prisoners. It also would put $500,000 into initial planning for a smaller community corrections facility in Omaha.

Finally, the amendment includes the prison planning money, which includes a study of the need to replace the penitentiary. Stinner said the facility is nearing the end of its useful life, and the administration has said it would cost almost as much to update the 1980s-era institution as it would to build a new prison.

"We got to get started, folks," he said.