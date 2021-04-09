Nebraska Legislature gives first-round approval to $15 million to plan for new prison

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a budget compromise Friday that moves the state closer to building a new $230 million prison.
The measure calls for putting almost $15 million into preparing designs and selecting a site for the 1,512-bed prison backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It also requires an engineering study of the Nebraska State Penitentiary to assess its useful life.
Supporters said the measure will give the state options for addressing prison overcrowding and is not a commitment to construction. The planning money is a fraction of the $115 million that Ricketts proposed for the two-year budget period ending June 30, 2023.
"There is much more due diligence that needs to be done before we would ever let a shovel hit the dirt," said State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, the Appropriations Committee vice chairwoman.
But opponents said it will be difficult to stop the momentum for a new prison next year, once the state spends millions of dollars on planning. They argued for the Legislature to pass measures to keep people out of prison and prevent them from returning once they leave.
"Fundamentally and morally, I don't think we should build another prison ever again," said Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. "Why do we refuse to address the root issues?"
In its budget package, the Appropriations panel had taken a wait-and-see approach on the issue, setting aside $115 million to "address prison overcrowding" but not appropriating any of the money for a new prison.
On Friday, Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the committee chairman, introduced the compromise as an amendment to the capital construction budget bill. He said the agreement was reached between the governor and a group of lawmakers from the Appropriations and Judiciary Committees.
Stinner said the compromise supports a three-pronged approach to corrections, starting with a "data-driven" study of the state's criminal justice system by the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute. Nebraska got word Thursday that a federal grant for the study was approved.
The study, backed by all three branches of state government, will look at probation, parole, criminal sentencing and incarceration with the goal of improving those systems to keep society safe while reducing prison populations.
Stinner said the results of the study will feed into a $350,000 update of the state master plan for corrections, which is included in the compromise.
The amendment also takes steps to address prison overcrowding, which Stinner called "a stain on the soul of the state of Nebraska." The state has the second-most overcrowded prison system in the country, with facilities currently holding about 1,800 more inmates than the system’s design capacity of 3,535.
The amendment would put $18 million toward adding three units to the reception and treatment center in Lincoln for mentally ill, geriatric and other special-needs prisoners. It also would put $500,000 into initial planning for a smaller community corrections facility in Omaha.
Finally, the amendment includes the prison planning money, which includes a study of the need to replace the penitentiary. Stinner said the facility is nearing the end of its useful life, and the administration has said it would cost almost as much to update the 1980s-era institution as it would to build a new prison.
"We got to get started, folks," he said.
But Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha argued against the potential new prison, saying that at the current rate of growth, the number of inmates will more than fill the new facility by the time it is finished.
He said the state needs to pursue reform measures to make a real difference but warned that lawmakers have lacked the political will to pass such measures in the past.
He and others listed measures that have languished for lack of support this year. Among them: allowing felons to vote as soon as they finish their sentences, rather than waiting two years; allowing people with past drug convictions to qualify for federal food assistance; and a proposal to support work-release programs in smaller communities.
The proposed new prison would be one of the most expensive state construction projects in Nebraska history, and would require an additional $34 million a year to operate.
