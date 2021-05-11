Nebraska Legislature kills paid sick leave bill; supporters looking at ballot measure

Vargas said the issue is particularly important as Nebraska continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. He said 46.3% of Nebraska workers lack paid sick leave, including up to 70% of those working low-wage jobs.

"This is a policy matter but, I think, also a moral one," he said.

Without such paid leave, workers come to work sick rather than risk losing their jobs, which harms productivity and can spread disease. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha read an email from a Nebraskan describing another effect. The writer told of having to work the day after being raped, despite the physical and mental pain it caused her, because she had no sick or safe leave.

Supporters of LB 241 argued that paid sick leave laws passed in other states have improved worker productivity and retention without significant impacts on wages and employment.

Opponents offered no counter-arguments Monday. Not a single opponent got up to speak during the debate, leaving their votes to do their talking.

They rejected an amendment that would have limited the paid leave requirement to employers with 50 or more workers. They also rejected one that would have dropped the requirement for paid leave and instead ensured that workers could take unpaid leave without jeopardizing their employment.