LINCOLN — Spurred by an executive order from the governor, Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would create a new state office to oversee broadband expansion.

The Nebraska Legislature's Transportation Committee advanced a collection of bills during an executive session Monday, most notably advancing Legislative Bill 683 in a 6-1 vote. The bill would establish the Nebraska Broadband Office with the goal of providing reliable broadband services to all state residents by the start of 2028.

The committee introduced LB 683 as a direct response to an executive order Gov. Jim Pillen signed in January calling for the creation of the office. State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, transportation committee chair, said the Legislature is not required to pass a bill following the governor's order, but it is best practice to do so. The legislation will be one of the committee's priority bills this session.

The broadband office would be included under the State Department of Transportation, with Pillen having a role in oversight. Pillen would be tasked with appointing the office's director, who would then serve in Pillen's cabinet.

Under Pillen’s predecessor, former Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska devoted nearly $100 million to broadband expansion, mainly from a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in 2021. Up to $100 million more is expected.

Currently, much of the state's broadband services fall under the purview of the Public Service Commission. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, the sole dissenting vote against advancing the bill, said LB 683 was one example of several bills proposed this session that would take power away from an elected body and give it to the governor.

Though she wasn't present to vote on the advancement of LB 683, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington also indicated that Pillen's order has complicated efforts to expand broadband through the commission.

"There's a mess because of the executive order," DeBoer said.

Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha said he also shared Cavanaugh's reservations about shifting power, but said he was swayed by an amendment the committee added to LB 683 requiring the broadband director to present an annual report to the committee. The report would be available to the public. DeBoer said she also supported this accountability measure.

Cavanaugh also objected to the timeline set for the state's broadband goals. She said the new office is expected to have a five-year strategy plan ready by August.

"It feels rushed to me," Cavanaugh said.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said the Public Service Commission has many other duties besides broadband, and argued that LB 683 might help alleviate some of that work. He said he believes Pillen made the executive order to bring a "new sense of urgency" to Nebraska's broadband effort.

In addition to LB 683, the committee also unanimously advanced a package of bills that were absorbed into LB 412, which eliminates roadblocks to help expand broadband services in rural counties.

