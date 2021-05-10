Nebraska Legislature narrowly advances bill to provide diversion programs for truant kids

LINCOLN — The state would focus on counseling, rather than court, for kids who skip school under a measure given first-round approval Monday by the Nebraska Legislature.

Legislative Bill 568, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, will remove truancy as a status offense that requires a trip to juvenile court and instead mandate diversion programs that concentrate on root causes of absenteeism, such as family problems or bullying.

Pansing Brooks said the state's current system of handling truants isn't working, and is instead contributing to the "school-to-prison" pipeline. Her bill will provide more resources for the 80-some counties that already have diversion programs for truants, and would help the remaining counties set up such programs.

"We aren't solving things by putting kids, who aren't bad kids, into this (juvenile court) system," the senator said.

Pansing Brooks said 70% of kids who end up in juvenile court later enter the adult court system, so LB 568 may eventually help reduce prison overcrowding by keeping more kids out of the juvenile justice system. About 650 kids are deemed truant each year.