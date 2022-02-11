Nebraska Legislature passes bill reducing inheritance taxes

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Friday that would reduce inheritance taxes in the state.

Legislative Bill 310, introduced by State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, passed on a 37-1 vote. The measure would increase the amount of property exempt from inheritance taxes, reduce some inheritance tax rates and eliminate the tax for heirs 21 or younger.

Clements originally sought to cut the tax in half or phase it out entirely. But he agreed to a compromise after the measure met with strong opposition from county governments, which receive the proceeds from inheritance taxes.

Nebraska counties have collected about $70 million in inheritance taxes in each of the last six years, although the amount fluctuates from year to year for individual counties. Douglas County collects between $12 million and $13 million annually. As passed, LB 310 would reduce collections to about $60 million.