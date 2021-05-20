Nebraska Legislature passes bill to phase out state taxes on Social Security

LINCOLN — A bill phasing out state taxes on Social Security checks breezed to final passage on Thursday.

The 41-0 vote sends the bill to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has indicated he will sign it into law.

Legislative Bill 64, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, seeks to phase out state income taxes on Social Security over 10 years. When fully implemented, it would provide about a $1,000 yearly tax break on the average Social Security benefit in Nebraska, which is about $18,400 a year.

"This is a great step forward for Nebraska taxpayers," said Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, a key supporter of the bill as chair of the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

Some concerns were voiced about the bill's fiscal impact, estimated to be $168 million after 10 years. That represents about 6.7% of the total individual income taxes collected by the state last year. But senators adopted an amendment to address those concerns, requiring a review of the affordability of LB 64 after five years by state lawmakers, who would need to authorize the remaining five years of the phase out.