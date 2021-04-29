Nebraska Legislature passes natural hair discrimination ban

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers once again passed a bill aimed at preventing job discrimination against African Americans who wear their hair in natural or protective styles.

Legislative Bill 451, introduced by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would expand existing laws banning racial discrimination in employment. The measure passed on a 40-4 vote. It would define race to include hair texture and protective hairstyles, such as braids, locks and twists.

The measure now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who vetoed a similar bill last year. At the time, he said he supported the intent of the proposal but said its wording was unclear and did not specify that it applied to hairstyles tied to a particular race. His office worked with McKinney on the new proposal.

Supporters of LB 451 told of being forced by employers to straighten their hair, cut it short or cut off braids and dreadlocks to keep their jobs. They argued that treatments used to straighten African Americans’ hair are costly, potentially cancer-causing and can damage the hair.

