Nebraska Legislature passes natural hair discrimination ban

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers once again passed a bill aimed at preventing job discrimination against African Americans who wear their hair in natural or protective styles.
Legislative Bill 451, introduced by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would expand existing laws banning racial discrimination in employment. The measure passed on a 40-4 vote. It would define race to include hair texture and protective hairstyles, such as braids, locks and twists.
The measure now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who vetoed a similar bill last year. At the time, he said he supported the intent of the proposal but said its wording was unclear and did not specify that it applied to hairstyles tied to a particular race. His office worked with McKinney on the new proposal.
Supporters of LB 451 told of being forced by employers to straighten their hair, cut it short or cut off braids and dreadlocks to keep their jobs. They argued that treatments used to straighten African Americans’ hair are costly, potentially cancer-causing and can damage the hair.
Among other bills passed Thursday:
Court fees. A fee charged to support the Nebraska judges' retirement plan would double over four years under LB 17, passed 33-13 on Thursday. Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, the chairman of the Nebraska Retirement Systems Committee, introduced the bill to shore up the retirement plan.
The bill would increase the judges' retirement fee from $6 currently to $12 by July 1, 2025, and direct a larger portion of other court fees into the plan. It also would require the state to start putting tax dollars equal to 5% of judges' compensation into the plan.
Fireworks. State law would allow Nebraskans to buy a wider variety of fireworks under LB 152, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and passed on a 42-3 vote Thursday.
If signed into law by the governor, the bill would go into effect in time for Nebraskans to enjoy bigger booms and flashier displays on Independence Day. But the bill would not supersede local ordinances, so cities and towns could still limit the types of fireworks sold in their communities.
Broadband. Broadband expansion projects in Nebraska would have to meet higher speed standards under LB 338, passed 46-0 Thursday. The bill, introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, would require that any new project funded in part by the state’s Universal Service Fund must provide speeds of 100/100 (100 megabits per second download and 100 Mbps upload).
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH