Nebraska Legislature passes several bills in flurry of final round votes

Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the Health and Human Services Committee chairwoman, added the prohibition after state officials made a surprise announcement last month that they planned to close the Geneva facility and move female offenders to an institution in Hastings. The package also requires that the Kearney facility revert to being a male-only center by July 1 next year.

State officials moved female juvenile offenders to the Kearney facility last August after concluding that staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings had combined to create a crisis situation at the Geneva center.

The package would increase oversight of the facilities and the youths sent there; call for a long-term plan for the facilities and a study of the need for a state-run inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit; require a superintendent for schools at all state institutions; and make HHS responsible for day-to-day maintenance and repairs.

Secondhand vaping. Vaping would be banned indoors, just like cigarette smoking, under LB 840, passed 33-2. The bill was introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island. The bill has an exception for vape shops, defined as shops that primarily sell vaping devices and that do not allow anyone under age 21 in the store.