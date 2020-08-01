Nebraska Legislature passes several bills in flurry of final round votes

LINCOLN — In a flurry of final round votes Friday, Nebraska lawmakers approved the state budget and passed bills banning indoor vaping, taking over the Grand Island veterans cemetery and allowing people to legally break into hot cars to rescue children.
The measures now head to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has until Thursday to sign them into law or veto them. Each passed with at least 33 votes in favor and no more than a handful in opposition.
Despite a four-month pandemic-induced break in the session, the budget package passed Friday looked much the same as it had emerged from the Appropriations Committee in early March. The main budget bill passed 43-3 and a companion bill passed 46-2.
The package will result in 3% average annual spending growth for the two-year period ending June 30. Most critically, it leaves nearly $90 million for property tax relief and business tax incentives, two issues that have been named as priorities for the session.
That’s down from the nearly $134 million estimated before the coronavirus started causing havoc with the state’s economy but more than State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, had predicted in June.
The package includes $55 million to pay the state’s share of costs for recovery from last year’s flooding and other weather disasters. Of that, about $9 million is earmarked to help the hardest-hit counties meet their share of costs.
The budget also includes $4 million for the Nebraska Career Scholarship program, which Ricketts pushed as a means of addressing the shortage of workers in key areas. The program will provide scholarships to students at the University of Nebraska, state colleges and community colleges who enroll in high-need fields.
It would boost state support for need-based college aid and for high school students taking community college classes. It includes money to pay higher corrections officers’ salaries, provide developmental disability services to people in immediate need, increase payment rates for developmental disability service providers and improve payments for some behavioral health services.
In addition, the budget would create special mental health and young adult courts, increase support for local public health departments and federally qualified health centers and pay for using temporary staffing agencies at the Lincoln and Norfolk psychiatric hospitals.
Among other bills passed Friday were:
Juvenile offender institutions. Lawmakers passed four bills aimed at improving the state’s troubled Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers. The bills bar state officials from closing, opening or transferring any programs from the existing centers in Kearney, Geneva and Lincoln until March 30, the deadline set for the state to submit a strategic plan on caring for the teenage offenders in the centers.
Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the Health and Human Services Committee chairwoman, added the prohibition after state officials made a surprise announcement last month that they planned to close the Geneva facility and move female offenders to an institution in Hastings. The package also requires that the Kearney facility revert to being a male-only center by July 1 next year.
State officials moved female juvenile offenders to the Kearney facility last August after concluding that staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings had combined to create a crisis situation at the Geneva center.
The package would increase oversight of the facilities and the youths sent there; call for a long-term plan for the facilities and a study of the need for a state-run inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit; require a superintendent for schools at all state institutions; and make HHS responsible for day-to-day maintenance and repairs.
Secondhand vaping. Vaping would be banned indoors, just like cigarette smoking, under LB 840, passed 33-2. The bill was introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island. The bill has an exception for vape shops, defined as shops that primarily sell vaping devices and that do not allow anyone under age 21 in the store.
Veterans cemetery. The state would take over the former Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island under LB 911, also introduced by Quick. The bill passed 49-0. The cemetery had been part of the former Grand Island Veterans Home property but now is owned by the City of Grand Island.
Creative districts. The Nebraska Arts Council would be required to develop a plan for certifying creative districts, as well as a plan for distributing competitive grants to the districts, under LB 780, passed 47-0. The proposal came from a bill introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. Other states use such districts to generate businesses, attract tourists and bring communities together.
Sexual assault. People who have been sexually assaulted would be informed of their rights and of the help available to them under LB 43, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln. Passed 43-0, the bill would require that law enforcement or medical personnel tell people about those rights. The bill also would make clear that victims could not be prosecuted for a misdemeanor uncovered during investigation of an assault.
Mental health. Nebraskans with mental illnesses could direct their own treatment even when they are too sick to make competent decisions under LB 247, also offered by Bolz. The bill, passed 44-0, would create a legal document called an advance mental health care directive. Such directives could be made self-binding, so they direct care even when a person’s illness induces them to refuse care.
Hot cars. People could not be held liable for breaking into a vehicle to rescue a child under LB 832, passed 46-0. Introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, the bill addresses situations such as a child being left in a hot car or being trapped because of an accident.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.