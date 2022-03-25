Nebraska Legislature to debate bill that would ban all abortions

LINCOLN — A bill that could ban all abortions in Nebraska will make its way to the full Legislature after senators voted 28-12 Friday to pull it out of committee.

Legislative Bill 933 would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if the U.S. Constitution or federal law is amended to give control over abortions to individual states. Such measures are referred to as trigger bills.

The Supreme Court is poised to decide the fate of Roe v. Wade later this year. State Sen. Joni Albrecht said she introduced LB 933 so the Legislature could avoid a special session in the event that the criteria is met before the next regular session.

"This is a historical moment that calls for action," Albrecht said.

If triggered, LB 933 would make it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization. The woman undergoing an abortion, however, could not be charged.

The bill would not provide exemptions but would allow licensed physicians charged under the law to use as a defense that the abortion was necessary to prevent the woman’s death or serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

LB 933, along with two other abortion-restricting bills, stalled in the Judiciary Committee last week. Albrecht, who is not on the committee, said she believes her bill would see more support from the rest of the Legislature.

The bill has gathered multiple supporters among state officials, including Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln — who designated the bill as his personal priority — more than 20 other senators and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

In a column published earlier this week, Ricketts praised LB 933 and the effort to move it forward, vowing that he would sign the bill into law if it made it to his desk.

"Senators will have the historic opportunity to extend protections to every preborn girl and boy in Nebraska," Ricketts said in the column. "I encourage the Legislature to get LB 933 to my desk this session so that Nebraska can uphold the right to life."

However, LB 933 may not have the same support from the general public. A Judiciary Committee hearing in February on LB 933 saw opponents of the bill outnumbered its supporters. A March poll commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union found that out of 500 Nebraska voters, 55% opposed LB 933, while 40% supported it.

Karen Bowling, executive director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, questioned the validity of the poll, and argued that a majority of Nebraskans support pro-life lawmakers.

"If it were up to the ACLU, extreme policies like partial-birth abortion and dismemberment abortion would still be legal in Nebraska," Bowling said in an email statement. "Nebraskans vote their values and have elected a strong pro-life majority to our state legislature for a reason."

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

