Nebraska Legislature's Redistricting Committee debates how open meetings should be

LINCOLN — The Legislature's Redistricting Committee got to work Monday on the process of redrawing state political district boundaries, and it wasn't long before some rough edges began showing.

Signs of friction appeared as the group heard a report about the U.S. Census data and debated the guidelines they would follow in their process.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha broached one area of contention by asking how much of the committee work would take place behind closed doors and how much would be open to the public.

He was joined by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who argued that the committee debate about redrawing district lines should be done in open session. She said she would seek a vote on that idea at the committee's next meeting. Legislative committees traditionally craft and vote on bills in executive sessions, which are open to the press but closed to other lawmakers, staff and the public.

"I just want people to see how the sausage is made," she said. "I think every opportunity we have to be transparent, we should."

But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the committee, questioned how it would improve the process to have the public watch as lawmakers get into heated debate.