Nebraska likely out of time to 'decouple' from costly federal tax change

The limited liability companies and S-corporations affected by the tax change are mostly, but not always, family-owned companies, Linehan said.

But senators adjourned for the weekend before getting to vote on Crawford’s amendment. That likely kills the idea for the year, as only three days remain in the 2020 session.

Unusual motion. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha has been educating the Legislature on its own rules this session through a variety of motions. Now, he’s filed a rare motion to skip first- and second-round debate on one of his bills so that the body would have to vote only once to approve it.

The bill is called the Nebraska ImagiNE Small Business and Urban Revitalization Act. Its aim is to spur business growth in high-poverty areas. Wayne has complained loudly this session that the Legislature’s efforts to cut property taxes and provide new tax breaks for businesses don’t help entities in his northeast Omaha district.

Bills in the Legislature require three rounds of approval before being sent to the governor for signing. But Wayne’s motion, which will probably come up Tuesday, would suspend the rules so a final vote could be taken on Legislative Bill 1218 without the first two rounds of debate and approval.