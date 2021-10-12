Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tests positive for COVID

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

"The Lt. Governor has tested positive for coronavirus," Justin Pinkerman wrote in an email. "He has mild symptoms and is self-isolating as he recovers."

Pinkerman said that two-sentence statement was the only update the office would provide at this time, but he clarified that Gov. Pete Ricketts was not exposed. Pinkerman did not answer The World-Herald’s question regarding whether Foley was vaccinated.

Earlier Tuesday, Pinkerman had emailed an updated version of Foley's public schedule to members of the media that showed all plans for the week had been canceled. A schedule sent last Friday showed Foley was planning to travel the state to offer remarks at "Excellence in State Service" recognition ceremonies in Kearney, North Platte, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.

Foley has been Nebraska's lieutenant governor since 2015, after he was elected to his position as Gov. Pete Ricketts' running mate. He had been a candidate for governor before Ricketts defeated him in the Republican primary that year. Before that, he was the Nebraska auditor of public accounts and a state senator.