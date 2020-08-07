Nebraska meatpacking workers implore Legislature for more coronavirus safeguards

No one testified in person against Vargas’ amendment in a hearing that required all testifiers to wear masks and have their temperatures checked before entering the room. Audience members were limited and required to spread out. Senators sat between clear plastic dividers, and clerks wiped down the testifier’s desk with sanitizer after each witness.

Those are some of the kind of coronavirus precautions, advocates said, that should be required of meatpacking plants but are now just voluntary guidelines suggested by federal and state officials.

“The employers, as along as they’re not mandated to do something, they’re not going to do it,” said Eric Reeder, president of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 293.

Supporters of the amendment said that few if any meatpacking plants had adopted all of the safety measures outlined. Workers, they said, often face harassment and even dismissal if they complain about soiled masks or working shoulder-to-shoulder in fast-moving processing lines. Many workers, they added, are afraid to speak up for fear of losing their job and being unable to support their families.