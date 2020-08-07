Nebraska meatpacking workers implore Legislature for more coronavirus safeguards

LINCOLN — Rogelio Munoz Calderon worked 27 years on the beef processing line at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City.
He was proud of his work and rarely missed a day, according to his son, Christian, and had recently become a U.S. citizen.
Then, in April, Rogelio came down with COVID-19.
He spent a month in the hospital before dying, at age 52, leaving behind five children.
On Thursday, his son told a legislative committee that his father might be alive today had the plant quickly adopted the safeguards suggested in a legislative bill, safeguards like spreading workers at least 6 feet apart, providing face masks and screening workers for the virus before they begin their shift.
After hundreds became infected at the Tyson plant, plastic barriers were erected between workers, said Christian Munoz, who worked alongside his dad. But those extra protections came too late, he said.
“I’m here to honor my father, because the company never did,” said Munoz, who quit his job at the meatpacking plant shortly after returning to work. “It was too painful to look over my shoulder and not see my father on the production line.”
Munoz was among a parade of meatpacking plant employees’ family members and advocates, along with a handful of plant workers, who testified in favor of a last-minute amendment introduced by State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha to require plants to adopt more safety measures to protect workers from COVID-19. Many said they knew friends and relatives who had died or were sickened.
Nebraska’s meatpacking plants have been hot spots for infections, with about 5,000 plant workers becoming infected, or about one-fifth of the cases in the entire state. The plants are primarily staffed by Latinos, along with workers from other immigrant and refugee groups. Overall, Hispanics account for 60% of all coronavirus cases in the state, and legislators were told that Nebraska leads the nation in the per capita death rate for Hispanics from COVID-19.
“If you are somebody who looks like me, this is a terrible state to be in during the pandemic. It’s just ridiculous,” said Vargas, whose parents emigrated from Peru.
The senator and his supporters urged the Legislature’s Business and Labor Committee to quickly advance the proposal and enact the safeguards before the session ends on Thursday. Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, who chairs the committee, said he’s still looking into whether that’s possible, given that only three days remain. The amendment, if advanced from the committee, would have to be attached to a bill by Tuesday, he said, when the session resumes.
No one testified in person against Vargas’ amendment in a hearing that required all testifiers to wear masks and have their temperatures checked before entering the room. Audience members were limited and required to spread out. Senators sat between clear plastic dividers, and clerks wiped down the testifier’s desk with sanitizer after each witness.
Those are some of the kind of coronavirus precautions, advocates said, that should be required of meatpacking plants but are now just voluntary guidelines suggested by federal and state officials.
“The employers, as along as they’re not mandated to do something, they’re not going to do it,” said Eric Reeder, president of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 293.
Supporters of the amendment said that few if any meatpacking plants had adopted all of the safety measures outlined. Workers, they said, often face harassment and even dismissal if they complain about soiled masks or working shoulder-to-shoulder in fast-moving processing lines. Many workers, they added, are afraid to speak up for fear of losing their job and being unable to support their families.
But a handful of meatpacking companies, in letters to the committee, said that Vargas’ proposal was unnecessary. They said that they are meeting or exceeding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines, as well as suggestions made by experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A letter from Tyson said that the company has taken “significant action” to protect workers and that standards could quickly become outdated as more is known about the virus.
Vargas, whose father in New York died of COVID-19, said that with a second wave of infections expected, it was “urgent” to pass safety standards for meatpacking plants. The requirements would be enforced by a state Meatpacking Industry Worker Rights Coordinator, a part-time position created last year within the State Department of Labor, which opposed the amendment.
“It should not take a loved one dying for this to feel like it’s a problem,” Vargas said.
