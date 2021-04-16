Nebraska media outlets object to Ricketts’ credentialing application

"Failing to be transparent about what information tends to result in approval or denial disregards the importance of relating the questions in the application to a legitimate governmental purpose and, as such, smacks of arbitrariness," the letter stated.

Media of Nebraska, in its letter, offered to meet with the governor to work out "a reasonable approach" to providing media access. But until then, the group urged its members, which include The World-Herald, to not apply.

Ricketts' office, which received the letter Friday morning, said it was reviewing the document. In announcing the new policy on Thursday, the governor said it was based on "neutral criteria" and that "no single factor" would result in approval or denial.

The issue of access to the governor's media briefings was sparked by Ricketts' recent denial of press credentials for NOISE Omaha, a North Omaha-based news website focused on covering stories that impact the city's minority communities.