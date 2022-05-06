Nebraska medical marijuana backers planning low-budget, grassroots petition push

LINCOLN — Leaders of a medical marijuana petition drive announced plans Friday to mobilize supporters for an unprecedented all-volunteer signature-gathering effort.

State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, the petition drive's co-chairwoman, said the shift in strategy was forced by the loss of two major donors, which left Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana without the $1 million needed for a more traditional signature-gathering effort.

But, in an online press conference, she said the volunteers and families who have been working on the effort refused to quit.

“We have come too far and have too much support to give up," Wishart said. "It will be unprecedented for a petition to be successful without a traditional paid signature drive, but if any campaign can do this, it is Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

"We collected over 196,000 signatures in 2020 during a global pandemic," she said. "We have an 80% approval rating across the state. I truly believe that where there is a will, there is a way.”

The group hopes the way will be through tapping Nebraskans who want to see medical marijuana as an option in the state. The strategy will be to encourage registered voters to seek out places to sign petitions, as well as to volunteer to collect signatures themselves.

Wishart said petitions will be made available at some 100 businesses across the state for people to sign during regular hours. The businesses include a number of vape and CBD shops, as well as health food stores and others. A list and map of those businesses is available at: nebraskamarijuana.org/sign.

People also will be encouraged to set up local drive-through signing events, which could be as simple as a table at the end of a residential driveway. Or they can volunteer to collect signatures at public events, such as the College World Series or a local farmer's market.

In late March, leaders of the petition drive announced the loss of two people who had been expected to make a major contribution to the current legalization campaign. One of those donors, who contributed to the group’s last effort, died in a plane crash, Wishart said. A second person was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

At the time, Wishart expressed confidence the group could meet its $500,000 fundraising goal by May 1. But they reported donations of only $53,792 through April 25, with $14,467 given in the last month.

In 2020, the campaign raised about $2.5 million overall, securing more than 182,000 signatures — well above the number needed to put the issue on the ballot. Though it surpassed the requirement, it was disqualified by the Nebraska Supreme Court for containing more than one subject.

This time around, the campaign is proposing two petitions for new laws, which require valid signatures from 7% of registered voters by July 7 to make the ballot.

Based on May 3 voter registration figures, that means each needs nearly 87,000 valid signatures statewide. The total needs to include signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator and the mother of a child with drug-resistant epilepsy, said the group has collected about 25,000 signatures on each petition so far. That includes 1,213 gathered within the last 24 hours.

One petition would protect patients with serious health conditions from being arrested for possessing and using limited amounts of marijuana when recommended by health care providers. The second would create and regulate a system for producing and distributing cannabis for medical purposes.

The division of the two petitions is based on the legal issues outlined in the 2020 state high court decision.

Legalization efforts have faced opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has called marijuana a “dangerous drug.”

Earlier this year, the governor appeared in an ad sponsored by Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, a group that opposes legalization. In the ad, Ricketts argued that the only difference between “medical” and “recreational” marijuana is the terminology.

