Nebraska medical marijuana campaign seeking 5,000 more signatures before Thursday

LINCOLN — With one day left, the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign has nearly enough signatures to make it on the ballot, but its representatives aren't feeling comfortable just yet.

According to a campaign press release, both petitions for the campaign are "hovering" around the 87,000 signatures required to make it on the ballot in November. However, campaign manager Crista Eggers said because not all signatures are accepted by the Secretary of State's Office, they are aiming to get 5,000 more signatures for both petitions between now and their deadline Thursday.

"We are capable of bringing this across the finish line," Eggers said.

After the Nebraska Supreme Court rejected a similar campaign to legalize medical marijuana in 2020 because the petition contained more than one subject, the campaign was resurrected with two petitions.

The first petition would require the Legislature to enact new statutes protecting both the doctors who recommend medical cannabis and the patients who use it from criminal penalty. The second would require lawmakers to pass a bill protecting private entities that produce and supply cannabis for medical purposes.

As of last week, the campaign had about 67,000 signatures each for both petitions. Eggers said the holiday weekend was "huge" for the campaign, which gathered nearly 20,000 signatures to get them close to their goal.

However, now that they are in the middle of the week following a holiday, Eggers said she isn't sure the petitions can get the 5,000 signatures they need. She said it's up to Nebraskans whether the campaign "sinks or flies."

"I can't say I'm confident," Eggers said Wednesday.

Eggers said volunteers are gathering signatures all across Omaha and Lincoln, as well as locations in other cities including Beatrice, North Platte, Grand Island and York. She said the campaign will be gathering signatures pretty much nonstop from now until noon Thursday, and they are hoping to submit their signatures by the end of that day.

Eggers said she also is concerned that some volunteers in distant areas of the state have signatures they have yet to turn in. At this point, she said, it is too late to mail them back to the campaign. Petition drop-off locations are listed on the campaign's website, nebraskamarijuana.org. Residents also can find places they can sign the petitions there, she said.

"Don’t wake up on July 8th asking what more you could have done to help save a life," State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said in the campaign's press release.

Meanwhile, two other statewide petitions have said they are either on track or already have the signatures they need to get on the ballot.

An official with Citizens for Voter ID said they are confident the group will meet its signature-gathering goal by Thursday, while Raise the Wage Nebraska reported Friday that it had cleared its goal by over 40,000 signatures.