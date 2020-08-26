Nebraska medical marijuana initiative has enough signatures to be on November ballot, backers say

LINCOLN — An effort to let Nebraskans vote to legalize medical marijuana declared victory on Wednesday, with backers saying they’ve submitted more than enough signatures to qualify for the fall ballot.

But whether the issue gets placed before voters on Nov. 3 is still up in the air, and will probably, in the end, be decided in court, just like another controversial initiative that would allow a vote on legalizing casino gambling in the state.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said he hopes to decide by Thursday morning whether the medical marijuana initiative, in his opinion, meets legal muster to be placed on the ballot. But, he added, he also anticipates an immediate court challenge of his ruling.

“I would expect by the afternoon someone will have filed something,” Evnen said.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, a co-chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, the group seeking to put the issue on the ballot, said that “everything necessary” will be done to allow voters to decide the issue “including going to the Supreme Court.”