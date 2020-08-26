 Skip to main content
Nebraska medical marijuana initiative has enough signatures to qualify for November ballot
LINCOLN — An effort to let Nebraskans vote to legalize medical marijuana declared victory on Wednesday, with backers saying they've been informed that they've submitted enough signatures to qualify for the fall ballot.

However, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, which collected the signatures, added that Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has not yet officially certified the initiative for the Nov. 3 ballot.

State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, co-chair of the pro-medical marijuana group, said that she expects to hear from the secretary of state on Thursday.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana collected 123,000 signatures in the final month, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to put the effort over the top, Wishart said.

"We couldn’t have done that without the support of tens of thousands of Nebraskans across the state," she said in a press release. "This is overwhelming evidence that voters want medical marijuana on the ballot and legal for patients with serious and debilitating health conditions.”

Thirty-three states in the U.S., including neighboring Colorado, have legalized cannabis for medical purposes. But past efforts in Nebraska in the State Legislature to put the issue on the ballot have failed, which forced the citizen petition drive.

The medical marijuana group had to submit at least 122,275 signatures by July 2. That figure represents 10% of the state's registered voters. The campaign also needed to collect signatures from 5% of registered voters in at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said its signature drive was successful in meeting that requirement in 48 counties.

On Tuesday, Evnen blocked another initiative seeking to legalize casino gambling from a spot on the fall ballot because its three petitions contained more than one subject. That was despite the collection of sufficient signatures to qualify.

But pro-gambling groups have already gone to court to overturn the ruling by the Secretary of State.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

