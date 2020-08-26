Nebraska medical marijuana initiative has enough signatures to qualify for November ballot

LINCOLN — An effort to let Nebraskans vote to legalize medical marijuana declared victory on Wednesday, with backers saying they've been informed that they've submitted enough signatures to qualify for the fall ballot.

However, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, which collected the signatures, added that Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has not yet officially certified the initiative for the Nov. 3 ballot.

State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, co-chair of the pro-medical marijuana group, said that she expects to hear from the secretary of state on Thursday.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana collected 123,000 signatures in the final month, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to put the effort over the top, Wishart said.

"We couldn’t have done that without the support of tens of thousands of Nebraskans across the state," she said in a press release. "This is overwhelming evidence that voters want medical marijuana on the ballot and legal for patients with serious and debilitating health conditions.”

Thirty-three states in the U.S., including neighboring Colorado, have legalized cannabis for medical purposes. But past efforts in Nebraska in the State Legislature to put the issue on the ballot have failed, which forced the citizen petition drive.